3 Singers That Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Loves

Quite a few musicians have been the target of Roger Waters’ ire through the years. He’s talked smack about everyone from Phil Collins to Van Halen to even Pink Floyd. However, he’s not always contentious about his contemporaries. In fact, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters has had some pretty nice things to say about at least three singers that he loves.

1. Neil Young

I mean, who doesn’t love Neil Young? He may not be particularly known for his voice, but he is definitely known for his incredible songwriting talents and influential music in the world of folk rock. Waters once said that his favorite song by Young is “Helpless” in an interview with the BBC.

“There is an honesty and a truth in everything that he’s done,” said Waters of Young. “You feel the man’s integrity and passion. I can feel the hairs standing up on the back of my neck now remembering the purity with which he hits the first notes of this song.”

That’s some serious praise, we have to say.

2. Leonard Cohen

Roger Waters once described, in so many words, how Canadian singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen was a hero of his. Their music is quite different, but there’s something heartwarming about Waters’ affection for the “Bird On The Wire” singer. And in the above-mentioned BBC Radio 4 interview, Waters once said that this particular track from Cohen was one he could not live without.

“Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan were the two men who allowed us to believe that there was an open door between poetry and song lyrics,” said Waters. “This song of his, ‘Bird On The Wire’, is so simple, so moving, so brilliant. I love it.”

3. John Lennon

Roger Waters said himself that he loves this specific Beatles member, and it makes sense why… They are somewhat similar people. Waters once spoke about how the first time he heard The Beatles’ music was a drastic, life-altering moment for him. This is interesting, considering Pink Floyd was more or less of the same kind of ilk as The Beatles.

Sadly, Waters only got to meet Lennon once, but their interaction was about as authentic as it gets.

“I only met John Lennon once, to my huge regret, and that was in the control room at Number 2,” Waters told Rolling Stone years ago. “He was a bit acerbic. He was quite snotty… so was I!”

