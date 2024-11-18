“Go Climb a Tree”: T-Pain’s Hilarious Reaction To Mark Zuckerberg Cover Haters

If listening to an acoustic rendition of “Get Low” by T-Pain and META founder Mark Zuckerberg wasn’t on your 2024 Bingo card, you wouldn’t necessarily be alone, but T-Pain doesn’t really care what you have to say about it. In a hilarious series of videos on his Instagram, T-Pain didn’t hold back what he thought about people who pushed back against the collab.

He felt so strongly about it, in fact, he was willing to tell everyone’s boss at work about it.

T-Pain Reacts To Mark Zuckerberg Cover Haters

The unlikely collaboration between “Buy U a Drank” singer T-Pain and social media and tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg came as a result of the Facebook founder wanting to get his wife, Priscilla Chan, an anniversary present that harkened back to the song that was playing while they first met: “Get Low.”

The mash-up of everyone’s favorite 2010s R&B singer and one of the richest people in the world came as a surprise to many T-Pain fans, garnering criticism of the rapper-singer collaborating with someone like Zuckerberg. T-Pain responded on Instagram, saying in no uncertain terms: he doesn’t care.

“Why y’all hate happiness so much?” He said in a series of one-minute videos. “Y’all don’t like when people do stuff for their wives.” T-Pain went on to say that when he did musical collaborations with “known drug dealers,” murderers, scammers, and other people with criminal histories, people didn’t push back as much as they did when he decided to work with Zuckerberg.

“Shut the hell up,” he continued. “Shut up. And for the people who say, ‘We’re doing bad out here,’ it costs zero dollars to go outside and look at birds.”

The Rapper Had A Hilarious Response In His Last Video

In his three one-minute videos, T-Pain emphasized the importance of letting people enjoy themselves and have fun. He empathized with people who struggle to make ends meet but added that those who are dealing with hardship shouldn’t waste their time trying to prevent him from doing things that bring him joy. Moreover, he argued that if people really don’t have enough time to enjoy the little things in life, what are they doing online?

“What the f*** you doing on your phone right now looking at T-Pain?” He said, zooming the camera into his face for comical effect. “What the f*** you doing? Go do the thing you said you ain’t got time to do. How the f*** did you just see all three of these videos? Now you got three minutes to look at my dumb a**? Go do the thing! Why you ain’t doing the thing?”

The R&B star continued, “You at work right now? Why you on the phone? Hey! Boss person! This motherf***er on the phone! He ain’t doing his job! He in there watching T-Pain, not doing the f***ing work he said he was so busy doing!”

T-Pain’s response was about as un-serious as his acoustic cover of “Get Low” with Mark Zuckerberg was in the first place, proving that he’s more worried about doing projects that bring him joy than worrying about what other people think. For those still worrying about it? T-Pain offered a short and sweet bit of advice: “Go climb a tree.”

