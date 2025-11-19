3 Underrated Grunge Songs From Debut Albums

When it comes to grunge music, there are many songs that are well-known. They’re essential cannon—tracks like “Smells Like Teen Spirit” or “Jeremy” or “Black Hole Sun”. There are many songs that many of us could sing a cappella right now.

Videos by American Songwriter

But what about the lesser-known songs? What about the slept-on songs, the forgotten songs, the underrated songs? That’s just what we wanted to dive into here. Indeed, these are three underrated grunge songs from debut albums.

“About A Girl” by Nirvana from ‘Bleach’ (1989)

Nirvana’s debut album Bleach was recorded in a matter of hours by Jack “The Grungefather” Endino. It was released by Sub Pop in 1989 and thus began the career of perhaps the most important rock band of the late 80s and 1990s. While the group would become huge thanks to their sophomore LP Nevermind, it’s “About A Girl” from their first offering that helps to set up and define their groundbreaking grunge sound.

“Garden” by Pearl Jam from ‘Ten’ (1991)

While there are several hits from Pearl Jam’s debut LP, Ten, including “Alive” and “Even Flow”, the track “Garden” is in many ways just as compelling. It’s a slow burn, a simmer, an elongated rise. But the climax and crescendo are just as fulfilling in a more nuanced way. The track proved Pearl Jam wasn’t just an in-your-face group with power punches. It showed there was great nuance, too.

“Say Hello 2 Heaven” by Temple Of The Dog from ‘Temple Of The Dog’ (1991)

The tribute band Temple Of The Dog formed in the wake of Andrew Wood’s death. Wood’s former friend and roommate, Chris Cornell, put the group together. The band released one LP, their self-titled record, in 1991. That album opens with the sky-scraping rock track “Say Hello 2 Heaven”, which displays Cornell’s incredible voice. If you don’t know it already, dive in headfirst.

Photo by Steve Eichner/WireImage