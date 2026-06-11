Carly Pearce Begins a New Chapter With a Major Nashville Powerhouse: “The Horizon Looks Exactly How It’s Supposed To”

Carly Pearce is ready for her next era. The country star recently signed with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. The move follows her stints at Big Machine Label Group and Blue Highway Records.

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“I feel extremely grateful for this new chapter in my story,” Pearce wrote on her Instagram Story in the wake of the news.

In a statement, Pearce added that “signing with BMG feels less like turning a new page and more like finding the best next chapter.”

“I am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a team that truly hears my voice and matches my ambition,” she said. “The horizon looks exactly how it’s supposed to.”

JoJamie Hahr, EVP, Recorded Music, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, expressed excitement about Pearce’s addition to her roster.

“Carly is one of the most authentic and compelling voices in our format, and we’re beyond excited to welcome her to the recorded side of our family, having been cheering her on from our publishing side for years,” Hahr said. “Her artistry, vision and connection with fans is unparalleled, and we can’t wait to support this next creative chapter.”

Scott Borchetta, who recently signed Pearce as the flagship management artist of his Borchetta Entertainment Group, said that BMG’s “excitement and passion for Carly was immediate and unmistakable.”

“They wasted no time in making her feel right at home,” he said. “For me, to be back in business with Jon [Loba] and JoJamie is a genuine homecoming. They were both instrumental in the launch and early success of Big Machine’s Valory Music Company. I’ve watched them turn BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville into a powerhouse.”

Borchetta added, “We couldn’t be more confident in what’s ahead for Carly.”

Carly Pearce’s Forthcoming Album

Pearce’s big move came after her headline-making appearance at CMA Fest.

In addition to her Nissan Stadium set, Pearce sat down for a conversation with Hillary Scott. During that chat, Pearce revealed that her next album is complete.

“It is me being very proud to be a woman, not trying to reverse time and dim my light of saying I’m 36 and proud of it,” she said. “I think especially as women, we feel ashamed of our age, and I want it to be celebrated. I think every stage of your life is worthy and beautiful.”

After that realization, Pearce was able to make her “favorite album that I’ve ever made.”

“There’s a whole other side of me that a lot of people don’t know,” she said. “It was fun to get to try to find that. I think there’s a lot of that on this record.”

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