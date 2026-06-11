4 Songs That Prove Country Music Peaked in the 1970s

Country music peaked in the 1970s. That’s a hill I’m willing to die on. That’s not to say that it was the only decade that produced good country songs. From the 1920s, when they still called it hillbilly music, to the 2020s, the genre has always produced some songs and artists that will stand the test of time. All I’m saying is that none of them outshine the titans of the ’70s.

Videos by American Songwriter

Most of the country artists we call legends today came to prominence in the 1970s. Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Charlie Pride, Conway Twitty, and Loretta Lynn were among those who came into their own in that era. Also, John Prine and Guy Clark released their debut albums in 1971 and 1975, respectively. If that doesn’t convince you, here are four timeless tunes that topped the country chart in the ’70s.

“Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone” by Charley Pride (1970)

Charley Pride is an example of why country music in the 1970s was superior. While he found success in the late 1960s, he dominated the charts in the ’70s with 28 top 10 hits, 19 of which went to No. 1. Any one of those songs could have fit this list.

Written by Glenn Martin and Dave Kirby, “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone” is a monster of a heartbreak tune. The song’s narrator has just left a relationship that is so bad that hitchhiking in the cold and rain is preferable to dealing with his ex. He is just trying to get far enough away from her to forget their relationship ever happened. Pride’s delivery sells every syllable.

“Ridin’ My Thumb to Mexico” by Johnny Rodriguez (1973)

Johnny Rodriguez was one of the biggest stars in country music in the 1970s. Songs like “Ridin’ My Thumb to Mexico” helped him reach those heights. It’s another song about a dejected traveler. However, he’s not running away from heartbreak. Instead, he’s just drifting. He knows that he’ll settle down someday. Until then, he’s taking the scenic route to Mexico.

“Good Hearted Woman” by Waylon Jennings & Willie Nelson (1976)

The outlaw movement dominated the country music world in the mid-1970s. Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson spearheaded a loose collective of incredibly talented and painfully underrated singers and songwriters who went against the establishment and strived for artistic freedom. The resulting combination of creativity and authenticity elevated the genre for decades, even if most “outlaw” artists didn’t find mainstream success.

“Good Hearted Woman,” written by Nelson and Jennings, is a stellar example of the mid-70s outlaw sound. It’s a classic ode to a loving, supportive, and understanding woman who loves a man who believes he doesn’t deserve her.

“Take This Job and Shove It” by Johnny Paycheck (1978)

“Take This Job and Shove It” was so much more than a hit song. It became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring countless iterations of “Take this [noun] and [verb] it” over the next decade or more. Moreover, it has inspired countless people to stand up to horrible bosses and quit their jobs in style.

Featured Image by Mike Prior/Redferns