3 Underrated Guitarists From the 1990s That Only Gen X Remembers

Nobody did alternative rock quite like Gen X, and some of the world’s finest guitarists were born from the era of alt-rock and grunge. Some of those famous guitarists, though, might not be known by the younger generations, including those who enjoy alternative rock from the 1990s. Let’s refresh your memory and look at three guitarists who turned Gen Xers into serious alt-rock fans.

Tim Lash

Remember Hum? This 1990s alt-rock post-hardcore outfit is one of the finest the decade had to offer. Best known for the 1995 hit “Stars”, the band broke up in 2000. However, they reunited off an on through the years. They’ve since released a new album of material in 2020, titled Inlet.

Tim Lash was actually a fan of the band before he was brought on to replace Andy Switzky, but hiring him was far from charity work. The young guitarist had some musical experience in speed metal, and his contributions to Hum lent a youthful freshness and real guitar power. Partnered with frontman Matt Talbott, Lash really is a force to be reckoned with and a creative wellspring of solid shoegaze atmospheric rock.

Robin Proper-Sheppard

The God Machine was only around for a few years between 1990 and 1995. However, guitarist Robin Proper-Sheppard was incredible enough to be remembered from the band decades later. Diehard Gen X alternative metal fans likely know his name well. He’s an incredibly talented guitarist and a major reason why the album One Last Laugh In A Place Of Dying remains one of the most beloved albums of the 90s. His vocal delivery is on another level, but his style of guitar-playing is also pretty unique. In The God Machine, Proper-Sheppard was a master of alt-rock texture.

Sadly, the trio broke up after the death of their bassist, Jimmy Fernandez. After The God Machine came to an end, Proper-Sheppard moved on to form his own label, The Flower Shop Recordings, and two bands, Sophia and The May Queens.

Nick McCabe

Ah, The Verve. Is there a more Britpop band out there, other than Oasis? This group was a very noteworthy outfit in 90s music history. And their guitarist, Nick McCabe, deserves a lot more love for his talents. Urban Hymns features some of McCabe’s most of-the-era riffs, while A Storm In Heaven And A Northern Soul features some of his best (and most psychedelic) guitar work. This entry on our list of guitarists that Gen X loves is still a powerhouse to experience live today.

