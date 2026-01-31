3 Underrated Songs Believed To Be the First of Their Genres

Every musical genre and subgenre started with either one forward-thinking musician or band, or an entire musical movement from a specific geographical location. When it comes to the following three songs, though, they are credited with being the first to kick off genres in a big way.

Videos by American Songwriter

It’s worth noting that there is no way to really identify the “first” song of any genre. For all we know, the first-ever recorded punk song or garage rock song is tucked away on a cassette tape in someone’s basement, doomed to never see the light of day. The following songs are hailed as among the first tunes of their genre, and I think they’re worth celebrating.

“96 Tears” by ? And The Mysterians (1966)

“96 Tears” by ? And The Mysterians dropped in 1966. It is considered not only one of the first garage rock songs, but also one of the earliest examples of proto-punk.

“96 Tears” ended up being the band’s only major hit, landing them in one-hit wonder territory. The song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart upon its release. The track remains a favorite among garage rock fans today.

“Helter Skelter” by The Beatles (1968)

Alright, this one’s probably not “underrated.” And there were likely other songs around the time The Beatles released this gem that would be considered very early heavy metal. Still, “Helter Skelter” is often praised for being the first well-known song that could be considered heavy metal. Released in 1968, “Helter Skelter” is a noisy delight. Whether it was the first of the genre or not, it certainly influenced the heavy metal movement that was to come. Sadly, “Helter Skelter” has some bad mojo associated with it in retrospect, mainly due to the Manson Family murders.

“Oscillations” by Silver Apples (1968)

Electronic rock is basically mainstream now. However, it didn’t really become popular until around the 1980s. That was when the new wave movement (and access to synthesizers) became more prominent. Just as well, way back in the late 1960s, Silver Apples used a DIY synthesizer and some standard rock instruments to put together the first electronic rock songs of the era. Their first album was a self-titled effort from 1968, and the first single from that album was “Oscillations”. It’s a proto-electro-rock delight on its own. However, the whole of the album is essential listening for hobby music historians who love hearing the first songs of established genres.

Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns