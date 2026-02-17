On This Day in 2025, Punk Rock Lost One of Its Most Talented Drummers Who Left the Industry To Become a Carpenter

Punk rock bands were often defined by the talents of their drummers, and The Jam’s Rick Buckler was certainly one of the best. As the drummer of The Jam, Buckler contributed to some of the most iconic rock songs of the 1970s and 1980s.

Sadly, Rick Buckler passed away on this day, February 17, 2025, at the age of 69. Let’s celebrate Buckler’s life by looking back at his storied career… and brief foray into a very different occupation.

Paul Richard Buckler was born on December 6, 1955, in Woking, Surrey, England. While attending Sheerwater Secondary School in Woking, he joined his fellow students Paul Weller and Bruce Foxton in forming the band The Jam.

Fondly Remembering the Contributions and Life of Rick Buckler

Early on, Buckler was quite a talented draughtsman and worked as a trainee for several years before The Jam broke through around 1977, namely when The Clash chose them as their supporting band for the White Riot tour. The Jam’s first single, “In The City”, was a Top 10 hit in the UK. Their first No. 1 single would be “Going Underground”, out in March of 1980. Many additional songs by The Jam through the early 1980s reached the Top 30 in the UK. “That’s Entertainment” from 1981 would become the best-selling import-only single at the time in the UK.

Buckler remained the punk band’s drummer from its formation to its breakup in 1982. After The Jam called it quits, Buckler formed the band Time UK and briefly reunited with Foxton with a new band called Sharp. After Time UK broke up, Buckler dove into production and launched his own studio.

In the mid-1990s, Buckler decided to abandon professional music entirely. He began work as an ad hoc carpenter, known for building cabinets and furniture in his hometown. Thankfully, though, Buckler returned to music in the 2000s with the band The Gift, followed by From The Jam.

Rick Buckler passed away on February 17, 2025, in his hometown. He died after a brief illness at the age of 69. Paul Weller would later pay tribute to The Jam’s famed drummer: “I’m shocked and saddened by Rick’s passing. I’m thinking back to us all rehearsing in my bedroom in Stanley Road, Woking. To all the pubs and clubs we played at as kids, to eventually making a record. What a journey! We went far beyond our dreams and what we made stands the test of time.”

