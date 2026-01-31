3 Pop Stars From the 1990s Who Are Known by Just One Name

In the late 1990s, pop music made a big comeback. Earlier in the decade, music fans were rushing out to record stores to buy grunge albums and gangsta rap tracks. These songs were heavy, at times violent or even depressing. But by the end of the decade, those tunes were turned in for bubblegum pop.

Part of being a pop star is being memorable. One way performers achieved that mark in the latter half of the 1990s was with sticky stage names. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. Indeed, these are three pop stars from the 1990s known by just one name.

Beyoncé

While her first solo single came out in 2002 as part of the Goldmember movie soundtrack, even while she was in the group Destiny’s Child, the pop star Beyoncé was known by just a single name. Indeed, she was the object of affection of many, and she was the pop star of choice of even more—even way back then in the 90s. Whether she was singing about getting her bills paid by a love interest or getting someone to (literally) say her name, Beyoncé has long been the queen of modern pop music.

Usher

Even before Beyoncé was wowing fans with her girl group, the pop star Usher was doing his best to garner attention and galvanize fans. Usher was the second coming of Michael Jackson, someone who could dance and sing and seemingly do it all with ease. Indeed, all the man needed was a single name to two-step his way into your heart. Whether he was singing about doing this his way or about driving around in his convertible, Usher was a star of the 1990s and beyond.

Seal

In the 1990s, it was a good time to be Seal. Mainly because his song “Kiss From A Rose” became a smash sensation thanks to its inclusion in the Batman Forever film soundtrack in 1995. Later, he parlayed that success into a romantic relationship with Heidi Klum. Not too shabby! But in the 90s, everyone was singing Seal’s lyrics about snowing, eyes becoming large, the gloom, and a kiss from a red, red flower.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood