Watch a Pre-Fame Alan Jackson Perform a George Jones Classic in Front of His Future Producer

Alan Jackson didn’t just show up in Nashville, cut a hit record, and begin his ascent to stardom. He had been playing in small clubs in Georgia in the evening while he worked a day job for years before he left his home state. After moving to Music City, it took another five years of hard work and dedication, coupled with some good luck and a lot of talent, for Jackson to become the first artist signed to Arista Nashville.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before Jackson inked his record deal, he worked in the mailroom at The Nashville Network. During his time there, he would attend tapings of the singing competition show You Can Be a Star. During a taping in 1986, he was pulled from the audience and asked to sing to take the show to a commercial break.

At the time, he was years away from his debut album. No one knew the name Alan Jackson. He was just Al. However, the video above provides an early example of why the young singer/songwriter from a small town in Georgia became one of country music’s biggest stars. His voice, the emotion on his face, and his ease in front of the TV cameras were all signs of what was to come.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1995, Alan Jackson Went to No. 1 with a Song He Didn’t Know His Musical Hero Co-Wrote]

Alan Jackson Impressed His Future Producer

The people who turned on the TV to watch the singing competition unfold didn’t know they were watching a star belt a George Jones classic before the commercial break. At the same time, Alan Jackson likely didn’t realize he was making an important connection with his impromptu cover.

Singer/songwriter Keith Stegall was a guest judge on that night’s episode of You Can Be a Star. A few years later, he and Scott Hendricks co-produced Jackson’s debut album, Here in the Real World. Stegall has produced or co-produced all of Jackson’s studio albums except the 2006 Alison Krauss-produced Like Red on a Rose.

The Secret to Jackson’s Success

While rising to the top wasn’t quick or easy for Alan Jackson, it was simple. He explained the cornerstone of his early success and longevity while talking to Newsweek in 2002.

“If I were a new artist today, it’d be real difficult to get on the radio. It’s hard when you’re a traditionalist or whatever they like to call me,” he told the publication. “I just lucked into a window of opportunity when I started, and it’s allowed me to call my own shots,” he added. “I may be naive, but I believe that good songs are what’s allowed me to hang in this long.”

Featured Image by Beth Gwinn/Redferns