4 AC/DC Classics Written by Bon Scott

By the early 1960s, Bon Scott had formed The Spektors. The band eventually transitioned into The Valentines and brought the singer, who was mostly drumming, more front and center as a vocalist. The Valentines even hit the Top 30 in Australia with the song “Juliette,” which was co-written by Scott, before disbanding in 1970.



Before joining AC/DC in 1974, and replacing the original singer Dave Evans, Scott worked briefly chauffeuring bands to gigs for $10 a night and was a roadie for the band before becoming their frontman.



“This was the first band I worked with,” Scott said of AC/DC in 1976, “and they knew I was sort of a screamer and they knew I was out of work and they hated the guy they had singing for them then, so they offered me a job. I always knew I was something other than a worker.”



Scott performed with the band for the first time on October 5, 1974, at the Brighton Le-Sands Masonic Hall in New South Wales, Australia.

Though Scott’s run with AC/DC was brief, before his death on February 19, 1980, at age 33 from alcohol poisoning, he completed seven albums with the band. Through ’70s apex and Highway to Hell, Scott left an indelible contribution to their catalog.

Here’s a look at four of the bigger AC/DC hits from the 1970s that Scott co-wrote along with Angus and Malcolm Young.

1. “T.N.T.” (1975)

Written by Bon Scott, Angus Young, Malcolm Young

The explosive compound, Trinitrotoluene (T.N.T.) inspired one of AC/DC’s more eruptive songs and their second album. Released on the band’s 1975 album of the same name, “T.N.T.” captured the raw, combustible energy of the band’s live shows and peaked at No. 19 on the Australian chart.



T.N.T. followed the band’s debut High Voltage, which was also released in 1975, and both albums hit the Top 10 in Australia.



A live version of “T.N.T.” with Brian Johnson on vocals was later released on AC/DC’s 1992 album Live.

2. “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)” (1975)

Written by Bon Scott, Angus Young, Malcolm Young

More of an autobiographical song for AC/DC, “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)” went to No. 9 in Australia and chronicled the band’s struggles playing small venues for years and working their way up to stadiums.



AC/DC performed “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)” for the last time in London at the Hammersmith Odeon in 1979, shortly before Scott’s death.



Brian Johnson still abstains from performing the song out of respect for his predecessor.

3. “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” (1976)

Written by Bon Scott, Angus Young, Malcolm Young

When AC/DC started working on their third album, guitarist Angus Young remembered the early 1960s cartoon, Beany and Cecil, and its villain Dishonest John, who carried a business card reading “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap. Holidays, Sundays, and Special Rates.”



The title track of their 1976 album, which went to No. 3 on the Billboard 200, “Dirty Deed Done Dirty Cheap,” written by Scott and Angus and Malcolm, also peaked at No. 5 on the Australian chart.

4. “Highway to Hell” (1979)

Written by Bon Scott, Angus Young, Malcolm Young

Produced by Robert “Mutt” Lange, Highway to Hell was Scott’s final opus with the band and one of AC/DC’s most incendiary releases. “Highway to Hell” was the nickname given to Canning Highway in Australia, which runs through Fremantle (where Scott lived) and turned into a steep decline, resulting in the death of many people who were speeding at its intersection.



“Highway to Hell” was the band’s first song to chart in the U.S., hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and peaking at No. 57 on the Hot 100.

