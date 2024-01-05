The 1960s Cartoon That Inspired the AC/DC Classic “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap”

In 1949, Looney Tunes animator and puppeteer Bob Clampett created the puppet show Time for Beany, which ran on television through 1955. Clampett later revived the characters as an animated cartoon, Beany and Cecil, which was broadcast on ABC in 1962. The cartoon featured the characters of Beany Boy, Cecil, Crowy, and Captain Horatio Huffenpuff, along with their nemesis Dishonest John.



The villain was always up to no good and carried around business cards that read “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap. Holidays, Sundays, and Special Rates.” The first portion of his adage stuck with AC/DC guitarist Angus Young and the words resurfaced when the band began working on their third album.



Released in 1976, Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap—co-produced by George Young, the older brother of guitarists Angus and Malcolm Young—shot to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 5 on the Australian chart and featured the title track, written by Angus and Malcolm, and singer Bon Scott.

AC/DC’s ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap‘

Though first inspired by Clampett’s more innocent, slapstick-’60s cartoon, in typical AC/DC form, the first half of the lyrics of “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” moved in a sexual direction, prompting a girl to leave behind her cheating boyfriend and find someone better: Pick up the phone, I’m here alone / Or make a social call / Come right in, forget about him.

Later lyrics turn more sinister, centered around a woman that should be gone—She keeps naggin’ at you night and day … It’s time you made a stand.

Shortly after AC/DC released the song, Norman and Marilyn White of Libertyville, Illinois sued Atlantic Records for $250,000 and alleged that their telephone number was used in the song. The couple claimed that the hey at the end of the verse—Just ring, 3-6-2-4-3-6, hey—sounded like the number eight, which was their complete phone number, 362-4368.



Despite the telephone lawsuit, the song went on to be one of AC/DC’s most well-known songs and even climbed to No. 4 on the Mainstream Rock chart.



Though, “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” was originally recorded with Scott, who died in 1980 at 33, AC/DC released a live version of the song with longtime vocalist Brian Johnson on their 1992 live album, Live.

Photo: Fin Costello/Redferns