Barry Manilow Discloses Difficulty of Navigating Sexuality Amid Fame: “I Didn’t Want My Career to Go Away”

Throughout his career in music, Barry Manilow did more than just sell over 85 million albums worldwide, win a Grammy Award, and record hits like “Looks Like We Made It,” “Mandy,” and “Can’t Smile Without You.” He also used his talents in musicals, commercials, and films for companies like McDonald’s. While becoming an icon over the decades, the singer recently revealed his concerns when it came to keeping his sexuality a secret.

Videos by American Songwriter

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Manilow, who came out as gay in 2017, admitted to always being worried about his sexuality costing him his career. “I didn’t want my career to go away. I love it. I’m grateful for it. But it was a burden to keep it quiet.” The singer continued, “I was always worried. Every interview: ‘They’re going to ask me whether I’m gay or not.’ Nobody ever did, by the way. They never asked me the $64 question.”

[See Barry Manilow Live In Vegas – Tickets On Sale NOW]

While not willing to speak publicly about his sexuality to the press, Manilow apparently found comfort in confiding in record executive Clive Davis. The singer said back in the 1980s, the pair discussed the dangers of being gay at the time. “He said, ‘You know, Elton John came out as bisexual. No artist should ever do that. It’ll hurt your career.’ And it did hurt Elton for quite a while,” Manilow recalled.

New Addition to the Family

Although the pair knew each other, Davis seemed to have no recollection of the conversation as he told THR they never talked about sexuality. “I never had that conversation with Barry. We never went there,” Davis said. “Had it come up, to analyze what the impact would be, I would have said it’s a risky proposition to a career. But we never had the conversation about whether he should come out because he never said to me that he was gay.”

[RELATED: Barry Manilow’s ‘Harmony’ Is No Jukebox Musical, and There’s a Serious Message Amidst the Songs and the Laughs]

Not seeming to worry about the past or future anymore, Manilow is celebrating his career and life with his husband Garry Kief. Recently, Kief’s daughter Kirsten welcomed a baby girl to the family with the singer sharing his excitement. “I really am enjoying it,” he said.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images