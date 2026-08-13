3 One-Hit Wonder “Bangers” That Will Uplift Any Shindig or Get-Together

One-hit wonders rise to popularity because they are simply undeniable. They boast qualities that can’t be found anywhere else. The songwriters who created them somehow landed on something that just hits.

And that’s what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs that use their powers for good. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonder bangers that will uplift any shindig or get-together.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners from ‘Too-Rye-Ay’ (1982)

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This 1982 song seemingly does the impossible. It bridges traditional music with modern energy and intention. Indeed, with language and fiddle music that hearkens back to ancient Ireland, Dexys Midnight Runners somehow created a song about leaving home. The tune has roots that go deep, and yet it wants to flout them, run from them. And the lead singer wants to recruit another on his journey. He wants to rid himself of the shackles of an oppressive town, and he wants to find love while he does it. But no matter the subject of the track, its music is simply lively and fun. It will get any party started.

“Relax” by Frankie Goes To Hollywood from ‘Welcome To The Pleasuredome’ (1984)

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There was something about the 1980s that just screamed party. Maybe it was because people were working so hard that they needed to kick back just as hard, too. Whatever the reason, though, the 1984 song “Relax” by Frankie Goes To Hollywood just sums up that depraved mood. While the song’s lyrics are rich with innuendo, the music on the track is so emblematic of the decade. The offering is drenched in synths and programmed drums. Yet, the totality is enough to get any party guest up out of the chair and celebrating the night.

“Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba from ‘Tubthumper’ (1997)

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When the British-born band Chumbawamba got together to write this tune, they had a party in mind. There’s no wonder the song’s lyrics listed off all the alcohols the band members like to drink when they’re cutting loose. It was a call to action! Then, as the millions of music fans at home listened in, we could all raise a glass and cheer the celebratory intention together. Now, even some three decades later since the track’s release, we’re still doing it!

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