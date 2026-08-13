4 ABBA Songs That Still Make Me Want To Dance Today

The music of ABBA is instantly recognizable. It is also still revered, decades after Ring, Ring, their debut album, was released in 1973. Among their many great songs are these four, which still make me want to dance today.

“Dancing Queen”

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Of course, ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” has to be on any list of dance songs by ABBA. Released in 1976, “Dancing Queen” was written by band members Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Stig Anderson.

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“Dancing Queen” begins with, “Ooh, you can dance, you can jive / Having the time of your life / Ooh, see that girl, watch that scene / Digging the dancing queen.”

“Dancing Queen” remains ABBA’s biggest hit, landing at the top of the charts in multiple countries. By the time “Dancing Queen” came out, ABBA already had several hits. Still, they knew the song would be a massive success as soon as it was completed.

”It’s hard to tell when a hit is being made,” band member Agnetha Fältskog says. “You don’t always sense it. ‘Dancing Queen’ was an exception. We knew immediately it was going to be massive.”

“Mamma Mia”

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On ABBA’s eponymous third studio album is “Mamma Mia”. The song was written by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus and Stig Anderson.

The song says, “Mamma mia, here I go again / My my, how can I resist you? / Mamma mia, does it show again? / My my, just how much I’ve missed you.”

“Mamma Mia” is one of four songs ABBA shot a promotional video for, an almost unheard-of tactic in the 1970s. In 2008, Meryl Streep was in the movie Mamma Mia!. Streep also recorded a version of this song.

“Summer Night City”

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On ABBA’s Greatest Hits Vol. 2 is “Summer Night City”. Andersson and Ulvaeus are the song’s writers.

“Summer Night City” says, “Waiting for the sunrise, soul dancing in the dark / Summer night city / Walking in the moonlight, love-making in the park / Summer night city.”

“Summer Night City” is the only single from Greatest Hits Vol. 2.

“Does Your Mother Know”

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Out in 1979 on their Voulez-Vous album is “Does Your Mother Know”. The song became the biggest hit from the record in the United States.

Written by Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, “Does Your Mother Know” says, “Well I can dance with you, honey / If you think it’s funny / Does your mother know that you’re out? / And I can chat with you, baby / Flirt a little, maybe / Does your mother know that you’re out?“

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