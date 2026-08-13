3 Rock Songs From 1992 That I Still Can’t Stop Listening to Today

Some of the best rock songs that have ever been released came out in the early 1990s, including these three songs. All out in 1992, they are all so good that I still keep listening to them today.

“One” by U2

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On U2’s iconic Achtung Baby album is the song “One”. One of U2’s many No.1 singles in the early 90s, “One” was written by U2’s own Bono.

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The thought-provoking song says, “Did I disappoint you / Or leave a bad taste in your mouth? You act like you never had love / And you want me to go without / Well, it’s too late tonight / To drag the past out into the light / We’re one, but we’re not the same / We get to carry each other, carry each other / One.”

Proceeds from “One” went to AIDS research. Numerous other artists have since put their own spin on “One”, including Mary J. Blige. In 2006, she released a version of “One”, which she sings with U2.

“Nothing Else Matters” by Metallica

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On Metallica’s eponymous fifth studio album is “Nothing Else Matters”. The song was written by band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

“Nothing Else Matters” begins with “So close no matter how far / Couldn’t be much more from the heart / Forever trusting who we are / And nothing else matters / Never opened myself this way / Life is ours, we live it our way / All these words I don’t just say / And nothing else matters.”

A rare sentimental song, Hetfield’s inspiration to create “Nothing Else Matters” came while experiencing a bout of homesickness.

“It was a song for myself in my room on tour when I was bumming out about being away from home,” he recalls. “It’s quite amazing. It’s a true testament to honesty and exposing yourself. Putting your real self out there, and taking the risk. Taking a gamble that someone’s either going to step on your heart with spikes on, or they’re going to put their heart right next to it, and you never know until you try.”

“Digging In The Dirt” by Peter Gabriel

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Peter Gabriel is the sole writer of “Digging In The Dirt”. The song is part of Us, his sixth record.

“Digging In The Dirt” remains a fan favorite, although it was not a big hit at radio when it was released. The song says, “Don’t talk back / Just drive the car / Shut your mouth / I know what you are / Don’t say nothing / Keep your hands on the wheel / Don’t turn around / This is for real / Digging in the dirt / Stay with me, I need support / I’m digging in the dirt / To find the places I got hurt / Open up the places I got hurt.”

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