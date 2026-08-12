3 Rock Anthems From the 1960s That Make Us Wish We Had a Time Machine

If only we could go back and hear these songs in their prime. Listening to these 1960s rock anthems makes many of us wish we had a time machine. When we hear them, we’re transported back to a scream-filled venue with The Beatles or a speedway with The Rolling Stones, threatening to boil over in violence. These songs run the gamut of the decade, reminding us, in the modern day, of all the era had to offer.

“She Loves You” — The Beatles

Play video

Starting with an early 1960s hit, we have The Beatles’ “She Loves You”. This simple song helped make the band’s name, paving the way for their lightning-strike career. “She Loves You” is indicative of the early 1960s rock style. It still had the juvenile feel of 1950s rock, complete with syrupy lyrics and toe-tapping rhythms.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 Iconic Beatles Songs That Had Weird Working Titles]

“She says she loves you / And you know that can’t be bad / Yes, she loves you / And you know you should be glad,” the lyrics to this Beatles hit read. It’s one thing to sing along to them in the modern era, but it’s another to have witnessed them in real time. If time machines were available, a quick trip back to 1963 to watch this legendary outfit play “She Loves You” would be top of the list.

“You Really Got Me” — The Kinks

Play video

As the decade raged on, attitudes in rock music grew a little edgier. The difference between “She Loves You” and “You Really Got Me” is indicative of that. This Kinks classic had a vitriolic delivery, despite being a love song. “Girl, you really got me goin’ / You got me so I don’t know what I’m doin’,” the lyrics read, performed with no shortage of gritty, near-bitter-sounding vocals.

Wouldn’t it be fun to time travel back to the 1960s and listen to this song for what it was in its day? Imagine being with a big group of rock fans, no phones, no distractions, just taking in this song for all its worth.

“Gimme Shelter” — The Rolling Stones

Play video

The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” was the final nail in the blithe 1960s state of mind. The first two songs on this list were downright child’s play when compared to this. The Rolling Stones took their place as the edgier, ne’er-do-well counterparts to The Beatles with this hit, singing about war and violence.

“War, children / It’s just a shot away,” the chorus reads. We can feel the tension of this song in its modernity, but that’s likely nothing compared to hearing it as it was back in the 1960s, with the political and social backdrop still intact.

(Photo by Daily Mirror/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)