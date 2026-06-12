4 Amazing Kenny Rogers Songs That Hardly Anyone Remembers Anymore

Few country artists have had a career like Kenny Rogers. The Country Music Hall of Fame member spent more than two decades with hit after hit, both at country and pop radio. With dozens of hit singles, it’s understandable that not all of his songs can be remembered. We found four amazing songs by Rogers, songs that sadly hardly anyone remembers anymore.

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“Love Lifted Me”

Rogers’ first Top 20 single at country radio is “Love Lifted Me”. The song is the title track of his first solo album after leaving First Edition. A stunning delivery, the song choice is interesting, since “Love Lifted Me” is an adaptation of a hymn.

“Love Lifted Me” says, “And who knows / I’m liable to take a song from the Bible / And then when I’m through, I’ll just sing / Love lifted me, love lifted me / When nothing else would do / You know love lifted me.”

“I Don’t Need You”

A No. 1 hit for Rogers, “I Don’t Need You” appears on his Share Your Love album. The song, which also became a Top 5 single on the pop charts, was written by Rick Christian. Rogers’ version came out in 1981, although Christian released his own version first.

The song says, “I don’t need your loving arms around me / All I need is to be free / That’s what I keep telling myself / And I tell you, you don’t need me.”

“I Can’t Unlove You”

The final hit single of his historic career, Rogers includes “I Can’t Unlove You” on his Water & Bridges record. The sad song is written by Wade Kirby and Will Robinson.

“I Can’t Unlove You” says, “I can’t unthink about you / I can’t unfeel your touch / I can’t unhear all the words / Unsay all the things / That used to mean so much / I wish I could unremember / Everything my heart’s been through / And finding out it’s impossible to do / Oh, it’s no use / I can’t unlove you.”

“Love The World Away” by Kenny Rogers

Bob Morrison and Johnny Wilson are the writers of “Love The World Away”. It is part of the Urban Cowboy soundtrack, a film starring John Travolta and Debra Winger. “Love The World Away” became a Top 5 hit at country radio, coming in the Top 10 on the pop charts.

The sweet song says, “Take my hand / Let’s walk through love’s door / And be free from the world once more / Here’s my arms / We can hide today / And love the world away.”

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