On This Day in 1977, Kenny Rogers Landed His First Solo Hit With a Song His Mother Hated

Before he became one of the most successful crossover country artists of all time, Kenny Rogers founded the country-rock group The First Edition, which gave him his first major hit with “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In).” After a string of hits, the group split in 1975, and Rogers embarked on his solo career. On this day (Jan. 24) in 1977, the Houston-born legend set the tone for that career with “Lucille”, his first major hit after leaving The First Edition.

Songwriter Hal Bynum, who co-penned the hit with Roger Bowling, drew on his own marriage woes for “Lucille”. According to Songfacts, Bynum’s wife was preparing for a trip away as he was battling the temptation of another woman’s advances. Starting with the line, “You picked a fine time to leave me,” the two men wrote “Lucille” about a woman who walks out on her husband and four children at an inconvenient time.

“I’ve had some bad times, lived through some sad times / But this time the hurtin’ won’t heal,” Rogers sings in the chorus. “You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille.”

Why Kenny Rogers’ Mom Hated The Song

The song was an instant hit, topping the Hot Country Songs chart and climbing to No. 5 on the Hot 100. It also won Kenny Rogers a Grammy Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance in 1978.

However, “Lucille” didn’t exactly capture everyone’s hearts—least of all Rogers’ own mother, Lucille.

“She called me up on the phone one day and said, ‘Kenneth Ray, what are you doing?” the Grammy winner recalled in a 2012 interview with Billboard, “I knew when she said that I was in trouble.”

Indeed, Lucille Lois Rogers was furious at her son for “putting her business out on the street.

“She said ‘How dare me tell people she had four hungry children,’” recounted the “Lady” crooner. “I told her, ‘First of all, you have eight kids. Secondly, I didn’t write it, and thirdly, it’s not about you.’ Then she tamed down a little bit.”

Featured image by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images