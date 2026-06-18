4 Ballads From the 1960s That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

I’ve always been easily moved by music: goosebumps, teary eyes, that deep swelling feeling in your stomach. Even musical moments that aren’t supposed to be particularly impactful can affect me in that way. So, when those moments are trying to amp up the drama, I’m practically guaranteed to be covered in chills.

This phenomenon isn’t reserved just for the 1960s. But I’ve noticed an exceptional amount of music—and, in particular, ballads—from this decade that will absolutely give me instant goosebumps every time.

Videos by American Songwriter

“A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke

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The combination of Sam Cooke’s voice, the message behind his lyrics, and the knowledge of the tragedy that befell him at such a young age makes “A Change Is Gonna Come” one of the most emotionally moving ballads of the 1960s, in my humble opinion. The song is so hopeful. But it’s hope in an exasperated, “I’ll keep fighting because there’s literally no other option” kind of way. To think that he would meet his demise by the very attitude he sang about changing makes this all the more heartbreaking.

“Moon River” by Audrey Hepburn

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Audrey Hepburn wasn’t a singer, but her voice sounded perfect on this 1960s ballad featured in Breakfast At Tiffany’s. “Moon River” is one of those lonesome, wistful songs that make you feel nostalgic for a time or place you can’t quite name. It’s not necessarily a happy song. But one could certainly describe it as bittersweet. Every time I hear this song, I picture Hepburn sitting in the windowsill of her New York City apartment, forlornly strumming her guitar. Instant goosebumps.

“She’s Leaving Home” by The Beatles

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The Beatles captured the unique paradox that grows between a child leaving home and the parents watching them go. Leaving the nest is just part of life. Holding on too tightly will only stunt the child in emotional, mental, or financial ways. It will end up doing more harm than good. Yet, somehow, this 1960s ballad makes you feel pity for the parents who feel blindsided by their daughter going off to pursue a life of her own. You feel for the young woman and her parents alike.

“My Way” by Frank Sinatra

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Finally, one of the most dramatic ballad offerings of the 1960s closes out this goosebump-inducing list: “My Way” by Frank Sinatra. The way the song begins softly and introspectively pulls the listener in. Then, you’re enraptured as the orchestral backing, and Sinatra’s voice swells to a climactic peak. It makes you feel like you’re looking back on a life that’s longer than it actually is. It’s just that compelling of a song.

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