4 Classic Country Songs From the 70s That Sound Great in Any Dive Bar

The 70s brought country music fans the kind of music that would keep us honky-tonking for decades to come. Here are four classic country songs that make for perfect dive bar background music.

“Whiskey River” by Willie Nelson

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This classic cover is perfect for honky-tonk heartbreak and therefore perfect for the neon lights. In “Whiskey River”, Willie Nelson sings to the imaginary whiskey river, which he uses as comfort after a heartbreak of his own.

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Whiskey river take my mind

Don’t let her memory torture me

Whiskey river don’t run dry

You’re all I’ve got, take care of me.

“You Never Even Called Me By My Name” by David Allen Coe

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Seeing as this song was written while writers John Prine and Steve Goodman were several drinks in themselves, it seems like it’s the perfect choice for background music at your local bar.

After scoring their first recording contract, the two writers spent a night in their manager Paul Anka’s luxury suite in Vegas. They got to drinking and writing, and this song came out of it.

“Family Tradition” by Hank Williams Jr.

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“Family Tradition” is awesome, not only because it allows Williams to pay tribute to his family’s legacy via song, but also because it gives him a chance to set the narrative straight. In this song, he makes a powerful yet blunt statement about following in his father’s musical footsteps.

“I am very proud / Of my daddy’s name / Although his kind of music / And mine ain’t exactly the same / Stop and think it over / Put yourself in my position / If I get stoned and sing all night long / It’s a family tradition.”

“Drinkin’ Thing” by Gary Stewart

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“Drinkin’ Thing” was a Top 10 hit for Gary Stewart and is still one of his most well-known songs today. It’s an honest honky-tonk tune that centers around one thing: drinking to help you cope with your woes. The sound of this song is beyond classic. Not to mention, the lines “I’ve got this drinkin’ thing / To keep from thinkin’ things” is just too good.

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