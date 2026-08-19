Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Country Jams From 1975

Many a baby boomer who grew up loving country music got treated well in 1975. Tons of amazing music dropped that very year. And if you were young in 1975, I bet the following country songs are still buried in your brain somewhere. You might still remember every word. Feel free to sing along; no judgment here!

“Convoy” by C. W. McCall from ‘Black Bear Road’

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This song remains one of C. W. McCall’s most well-known songs, and it’s still particularly popular among fans of truck-driving country music. That’s quite a niche, but it’s one that McCall fit into beautifully with his hit song “Convoy”. This country tune peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as well as the country charts in both the US and Canada.

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“This Time I’ve Hurt Her More Than She Loves Me” by Conway Twitty from ‘This Time I’ve Hurt Her More Than She Loves Me’

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“This Time I’ve Hurt Her More Than She Loves Me” by Conway Twitty is one of a ton of songs that the country music icon released to fanfare in the 1970s, but it’s one that has stood the test of time more than others. This gorgeous country classic was Twitty’s 15th No. 1 hit as a solo musician, and it topped the country charts in both the US and Canada.

“Sometimes” by Bill Anderson and Mary Lou Turner from ‘Sometimes’

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Bill Anderson and Mary Lou Turner dropped this gorgeous country duet in 1975. Written by Anderson himself, “Sometimes” was inspired by the film Shampoo, in which a character says “sometimes” when asked if they were married. The scene led to the song, and “Sometimes” became a smash hit on the Hot Country Singles chart, where it peaked at No. 1.

“The White Knight” by Cledus Maggard & The Citizen’s Band from ‘The White Night’

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How about a novelty country song on our list of 1975 tracks that baby boomer music fans still love? This song by Cledus Maggard & The Citizen’s Band became quite popular in the US, where it peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Singles chart and No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. When one thinks of the citizens’ band radio craze of the 70s, one might think of this very tune.

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