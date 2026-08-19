These 3 Rock Songs From 1977 Still Make Me Smile Today

Rock music in the 1970s has its own easily identifiable sound. So many great rock songs were released in the 1970s, including these three songs. All out in 1977, they are so good that they still make me smile today.

“We Will Rock You” by Queen

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A rock anthem if there ever was one, “We Will Rock You” is the B-side of Queen’s “We Are The Champions”. Written by Queen’s Brian May, “We Will Rock You” remains one of Queen’s most popular songs today.

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The chorus of “We Will Rock You” simply says, “We will we will rock you / Sing it out / We will we will rock you.”

Queen intended both “We Are The Champions” and “We Will Rock You” to be played together. The two songs remain among the most popular tunes played at sporting events to this day.

“Feels Like The First Time” by Foreigner

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“Feels Like The First Time” is Foreigner’s debut single. It is also their first Top 5 hit. The song, written by the band’s Mick Jones, is on their eponymous first record.

A song about falling in love, “Feels Like The First Time” says, “And it feels like the first time / Like it never did before / Feels like the first time / Like we’ve opened up the door / Feels like the first time / Like it never will again / Never again.”

Interestingly, it’s “Feels Like The First Time” that led Jones to form Foreigner. Before putting the rock group together, Jones was part of a band in Britain. He also worked as a songwriter, along with playing on other people’s projects.

“’Feels Like The First Time’ was the first song I wrote for the new chapter,” Jones tells Songfacts. “And that led subsequently to putting a band together. There I was, finally the primary writer, and that song set the ball rolling for me.”

“Jet Airliner” by the Steve Miller Band

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By the time the Steve Miller Band released “Jet Airliner”, they already had several hits to their credit, including “The Joker”, out in 1973, which became their first No. 1 single. The Steve Miller Band also had other Top 20 singles, like “Take The Money And Run”, “Fly Like An Eagle”, and more. So it’s not surprising that “Jet Airliner”, on their Book Of Dreams album, also became a successful single for them.

Written by Paul Pena, “Jet Airliner” says, “Big ol’ jet airliner / Don’t carry me too far away / Oh, Oo big ol’ jet airliner / ‘Cause it’s here that I’ve got to stay.“

Pena originally wrote “Jet Airliner” for New Train, a record he planned on releasing in 1973. Surprisingly, the record, Pena’s second and final project, was not released until 2000.

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