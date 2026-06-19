4 Classic Rock Albums to Buy Your Dad This Father’s Day

If you’re looking for a last-minute Father’s Day gift for your music-loving dad, look no further than these classic rock albums. With these releases from titans of the genre, you’ll be giving him more than a record. These are time machines to the good old days when, according to armies of middle-aged dads, music was better.

These albums will go over especially well if your dad loves classic rock and is just starting to build his vinyl collection. Even if he already has shelves full of records, vintage pressings of any of these LPs would be a huge Father’s Day win.

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[RELATED: 4 Songs That Began To Invent Classic Rock Between 1964 and 1972]

Machine Head–Deep Purple (1972)

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If your dad loves classic rock, this is the album to get him. Machine Head is Deep Purple at their peak. While “Smoke on the Water” is the best-known track on the album, it is far from the only good song. “Highway Star,” “Space Truckin’,” and “Pictures of Home” are rock and roll perfection.

Alive! – Kiss (1975)

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Speaking of catching a band at their peak, this is arguably the best album KISS has ever released. It features songs from their first three albums captured at four shows on their 1975 tour, including a hometown show at the Cobo Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The live cuts of “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “Cold Gin,” and “Black Diamond” make this a worthy addition to any collection.

We Sold Our Soul for Rock ‘N’ Roll – Black Sabbath (1976)

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This 1976 compilation gathers highlights from Black Sabbath’s first four LPs. Whether your dad is a metalhead or a lover of classic rock, this album is a surefire win. We Sold Our Soul for Rock ‘N’ Roll is a 90-minute ride down memory lane. It contains all of the classics, including “War Pigs,” “Iron Man,” “Paranoid,” “Sweet Leaf,” “N.I.B,” and “The Wizard.”

Back in Black – AC/DC (1980)

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Back in Black is AC/DC’s tribute to their late vocalist, Bon Scott, and their first album with Brian Johnson at the helm. It also contains most of the Australian band’s biggest hits and fan favorites. “Hells Bells,” “Shoot to Thrill,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” and the title track make this a must-have.

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