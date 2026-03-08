4 Songs That Began To Invent Classic Rock Between 1964 and 1972

What exactly is classic rock? According to common definitions, it’s less of a genre and more of a radio format composed of rock music from the early 1960s through the mid-1990s. The 1960s and early 1970s are when the format was truly born. And the following four songs that, in a way, went on to “invent” classic rock as we know it today. Let’s revisit some classics, shall we?

“Can’t Buy Me Love” by The Beatles (1964)

One of The Beatles’ earliest hits, “Can’t Buy Me Love” topped the charts across the UK, US, Australia, Europe, and beyond. And this rock and roll classic with a pop edge was one of the earliest songs to establish what would later be known as classic rock. And it’s surprising that it did so well, since it was written under significant pressure after the massive breakthrough success of “I Want To Hold Your Hand”.

“Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin (1969)

One of Led Zeppelin’s most well-known songs, this 1969 track remains one of the band’s most long-enduring classics. “Whole Lotta Love” peaked at No. 4 in the US. It became popular in the UK, despite not being released as a single. In the US, though, it was the band’s first major hit. And even if you weren’t alive when it dropped, you definitely know this song well.

“Won’t Get Fooled Again” by The Who (1971)

It was either this Top 20 hit by The Who or the similarly lovable “Baba O’Riley”. I went with “Won’t Get Fooled Again” because of how well the song has stood the test of time. This progressive hard rock classic was a pretty substantial hit in the US, peaking at No. 15. And it boasts all of the necessary elements of a good classic rock song: a catchy melody, an arena rock-friendly energy, an anthemic vibe, and some top-notch songwriting.

“Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young (1972)

The early 1970s was the era of folk rock and country rock. And that unique sound would find its way into the classic rock radio format. I went with “Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young for this entry because I still hear it regularly on classic rock radio. As I should, honestly. This is an amazing song that helped invent classic rock as a whole, and it was a No. 1 hit for Young in the US and Canada.

Photo by Everett/Shutterstock