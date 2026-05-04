4 Classic Rock Duos That Helped Define Their Genres

Amid the bands and solo artists in classical rock music are several duos, combining their talents to make one unique sound. These are four of the most influential rock duos of all time, acts that helped shape an entire genre of music.

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The Everly Brothers

The Everly Brothers’ influence cannot be overstated. Made up of siblings Don Everly and Phil Everly, The Everly Brothers began releasing music in 1957, with their eponymous debut. For the next three decades, The Everly Brothers released records and singles, having a crossover Top 20 hit as late as 1986, with “Born Yesterday”.

The Everly Brothers also weren’t afraid to take chances. In 1957, they released “Wake Up Little Susie”. The song is their second single and second No. 1 hit. The success of the song is surprising, since it was banned at some stations for being deemed too controversial at the time. The song is about an accidental sleepover between a teenage boy and girl.

Sonny & Cher

Every list of duos needs to include Sonny & Cher. Made up of Sonny Bono and Cher, the two spent almost a decade releasing music together. Romantic partners at the time, their music career ended when they split up. Still, they were together long enough to leave a permanent mark on rock music, especially with hits like “I Got You Babe”, “But You’re Mine”, “The Beat Goes On”, and more.

Sonny & Cher’s final Top 5 single came in 1972, with “When You Say Love”.

Simon & Garfunkel

Simon & Garfunkel is made up of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. Childhood friends, the two spent more than two decades releasing music together, with hits like “The Sound Of Silence”, “Mrs. Robinson”, and more.

Perhaps ironically, it’s one of Simon & Garfunkel’s biggest hits that ultimately led to their downfall. In 1970, the duo released “Bridge Over Troubled Water”. Written by Simon, it’s Garfunkel who sings lead on the song. Garfunkel receiving praise for Simon’s song, combined with Garfunkel’s absenteeism due to also pursuing an acting career, led to not only the end of Simon & Garfunkel as a duo but their personal friendship as well.

The Carpenters

Siblings Richard Carpenter and Karen Carpenter released their debut Ticket To Ride record in 1969. Their family harmonies, combined with their vast musical talent, helped The Carpenters spend more than a decade on the charts. Their numerous hit singles include “We’ve Only Just Begun”, “Rainy Days And Mondays”, “Top Of The World”, and more.

The Carpenters’ story is remarkable. Sadly, it’s a legacy that was cut short due to Karen Carpenter’s battle with anorexia nervosa. She passed away in 1983.

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