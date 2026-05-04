Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight (May 4, 2026)? Here’s Everything To Know

Last week, the Top 7 took the stage of American Idol to showcase more than their talent thanks to Taylor Swift Night. Covering songs from one of the biggest stars in the world, the remaining contestants also prepared for the Top 7 to be narrowed to the Top 5. Sadly, for Brooks Rosser and Daniel Stallworth, their time on American Idol ended. With Hannah Harper still leading the competition and Monday here – will there be a new episode of American Idol tonight?

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Having presented fans with more than a few themed episodes throughout the season, American Idol will take a trip to the past tonight with a Class of 2006: Reunion episode. For those who have followed the singing competition, they will get a special treat when Taylor Hicks, Paris Bennett, Elliot Yamin, and Bucky Covington return for a performance.

Not only bringing back a few favorites from the 2006 season, but the producers also called on judges from that time. That’s right, joining Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood will be none other than Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. Welcoming back the original judges, it seemed that Simon Cowell would be the only person missing.

[RELATED: Lionel Richie Details Carrie Underwood’s Biggest Hurdle as ‘American Idol’ Judge]

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As for the ongoing competition, Harper remains at the top of the voting. With fans loving her performance, Keyla Richardson slowly closed the gap. Last week, Richardson covered “Lover” on Swift Night. Released in 2019, the song brought Swift a nomination for Song of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

For Richardson, the performance brought her a great deal of praise as Underwood declared, “We don’t ever have to worry about you. We can just sit back and watch you perform. You impress me every week.”

Adding his voice to the conversation, Richie insisted, “Your talent, your voice, your stage presence — amazing!”

While loving the praise she received from the judges, tonight is a new night. And once again, the Top 5 will get a chance to win over the fans as two singers will be sent home. Don’t miss a new episode of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)