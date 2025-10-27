4 Classic Rock Songs From 1974 That I Still Obsessively Listen To

The following classic rock songs from 1974 have really managed to stand the test of time. They really don’t make ‘em like they used to! Let’s take a look at a few of my favorite classic rock songs from 1974 that still make it to my regular rotation today. You might just have a few of the same favorite tunes.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway” by Genesis

I’m a fan of Peter Gabriel, so maybe my bias is showing here. “The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway” by Genesis is the title track of one of their best prog-rock albums, and Gabriel was the mastermind behind this song and its album’s entire storyline. Honestly, the themes of this album are so interesting, and I still find myself discovering something new with each listen. If you’ve ever found yourself on a journey towards self-discovery, this song might just be a bit inspiring to you.

“Band On The Run” by Paul McCartney and Wings

Yep, another title track. This tune might have been the most popular song of the year back in 1974, at least to Paul McCartney fans. This is such a good post-Beatles release from McCartney, and I find myself not getting sick of it despite hearing it about a million times. It’s a solid rock tune with a pop flair that was perfectly suited for this era.

“I’ll Have To Say I Love You In A Song” by Jim Croce

This tune from the late great Jim Croce leans more toward country rock than classic rock, but I’m including it anyway. It’s such a lovely little soft rock tune. “I’ll Have To Say I Love You In A Song” by Jim Croce dropped in March of 1974 and was a Hot 100 charting success. I can certainly see why. The backup singers are on point, the string section was an excellent creative choice, and that counterpoint melody at the end? A masterpiece, I’d say.

“Heart Like A Wheel” by Linda Ronstadt

Linda Ronstadt had such an incredible voice back in the 1970s, and “Heart Like A Wheel” showcases that talent beautifully. Released in late 1974, this might just be one of the best country-leaning classic rock songs of the era. The album of the same name (so many title tracks!) ended up topping the Billboard 200 that year, and this song is just one of many career-defining songs from that album.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns