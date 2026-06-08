4 Songs by The Smiths That Feel Like Reading an Old Diary

In the 80s, The Smiths dominated the indie rock scene, starting with a small fanbase in their hometown of Manchester. To this day, the group is still known for songs that feel like mini time capsules, especially now that they are from that period. Here are four songs by this group that feel particularly nostalgic.

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“Back to the Old House”

This song feels like a callback to an old memory, especially because the lyrics reflect on relationships and places from a different time.

“…When you cycled by / Here began all my dreams / The saddest thing I’ve ever seen / And you never knew / How much I really liked you / Because I never even told you.”

“I Know It’s Over”

This song from The Queen Is Dead is the ultimate yearning song. It has the kind of reflections on love you would probably only find in your own personal writings to yourself.

Guitarist Johnny Marr even revealed to NME that “I Know It’s Over” was inspired by England’s weather at the time, which he felt matched his emotional state back then.

“We recorded it around about teatime, but England being England, it was dark and wet outside,” he explained. “It was very beautiful and it reflected how I felt for a large part of my life, and particularly during that period.”

“Reel Around The Fountain”

From the get-go, this song feels like a diary entry from long ago. Steven Patrick Morrissey opens this song with “It’s time the tale were told / Of how you took a child / And you made him old,” which honestly hits like a knife to the chest.

“There Is A Light That Never Goes Out”

Perhaps the most enduring song by this English rock band, “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” reeks of young love, memorable nights, and a snapshot of a different time. If you’re not paying attention to the lyrics, that is. Beneath those feelings, there’s a strong undercurrent of loneliness.

Take me out tonight

Because I want to see people

And I want to see life

Driving in your car

Oh, please, don’t drop me home

Because it’s not my home, it’s their home

And I’m welcome no more.

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