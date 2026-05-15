‘Love on the Spectrum’ Favorite Tyler White Drops First Country Song: “Dream Come True”

Fans of Love on the Spectrum instantly fell for Tyler White when he first declared his love for his fiancée, Madison Marilla. Throughout the show, both White and Marilla shared their lives and interests. And one of White’s biggest loves was country music. Listening to stars like George Strait, White transitioned from a fan to a contributor after releasing his debut country song, “Oh Yeah Baby.”

Videos by American Songwriter

On Friday, White dropped “Oh Yeah Baby” on YouTube. With fans already filling the comments with praise, the new singer shared his excitement with People. “Oh man, this is a dream come true. I always knew I wanted to do something in country music. I just didn’t know what.”

With White waiting for the right moment, it came when he collaborated with Nashville songwriters Jeff Garrison, Lee Thomas Miller, and Drew Trosclair. The veteran songwriters have worked with names like Brad Paisley, Trace Adkins, and Terri Clark. Having more than enough talent in a single room, White knew what the song had to be about. “A lot of it is also about Madison and how I feel for her. So we put it together. I think this is going to be a No. 1 here, right here.”

[RELATED: 5 Living Country Music Hall of Fame Members Who Are Not in the Grand Ole Opry]

Who Tyler White Considered “The King” Of Country Music

Grateful for the entire experience on Love on the Spectrum, releasing a country song was a major moment for White. And he revealed what exactly he learned from the experience. “What I’ve learned is write what you feel, let it be you and true 100%. And also make it to how it connects to other people.”

While White will have to wait and see if “Oh Yeah Baby” climbs the charts to No.1, he isn’t finished with country music. And for those wondering what is next, he promised his songs would be about his “love for Madison.”

Hoping to follow in the footsteps of greats like Strait, White insisted, “There’s a reason why they call him the King. Just his songs about real life and love, I especially love his love songs.”

As White labeled Strait “The GOAT,” he also hoped to carve out his own place in country music with songs rooted in love. And judging by the response to “Oh Yeah Baby,” fans appear more than ready to follow him on that journey.