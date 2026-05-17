The Undisputed 3 Best Songs From The Beatles’ 1966 LP ‘Revolver’

Life is about change. Life is about growth. And life is about reinvention. No band in the history of rock music personified that more than the Liverpool, England-born group, The Beatles. With every album, it seemed, the Fab Four evolved.

Videos by American Songwriter

That is especially evident on the group’s 1966 LP, Revolver. The title of the album itself points to a sense of change, or revolution. Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from the album that stand out. These are the undisputed three best songs from The Beatles’ 1966 LP, Revolver.

“Eleanor Rigby” (Track 2, 2:11)

This track about loneliness turned the idea of a pop song on its head. In the 1960s, The Beatles found themselves in the eye of the storm when it came to crazed fans. The band members couldn’t go anywhere without people screaming their heads off. That does something to a person. And the band’s Paul McCartney wrote about it. He penned this song about the masses and how they all too often seem lonesome in their skin. It’s a beautiful offering (and if you like rap music, check out a track that sampled “Eleanor Rigby” here).

“Yellow Submarine” (Track 6, 2:40)

We all love Ringo Starr. Indeed, the drummer for The Beatles remains a fan favorite. We love his signature “peace” sign, we love his nonchalant, cool attitude. We also love his singing. Indeed, it seemed that with every record from The Beatles, Starr got his shot to sing on a track. And when it came to Revolver, that meant singing about underwater vehicles. Yes, “Yellow Submarine” is charming. It’s everlasting. And it’s Starr at his best.

“Good Day Sunshine” (Track 8, 2:08)

How about a song that will perk you right up out of your bed? Yes, this offering from Revolver is all about waking up to a new day, to new light, to a new warm way of seeing the world. Even when things go wrong, there is always a chance the next day to make them right. So, embrace the dawn, embrace the morning with all of its golden rays of sunshine. Yes, that’s what this lovely offering from Revolver suggests.

Photo by Reg Lewis/Mirrorpix/Getty Images