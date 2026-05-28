49 Years Ago, the Sex Pistols Released The Most Censored Single in British History

Formed in 1975 London, the Sex Pistols flamed out commercially after just two and a half years and one album with original vocalist Johnny Rotten. But they burned spectacularly during that time, lighting the way for a massive punk movement in their native United Kingdom. The Sex Pistols riled up the working class and upset the British establishment with the single “God Save the Queen”, released on May 27 in 1977. Despite radio’s best efforts, the song soared up the NME and UK singles charts.

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Written by original bassist Glen Matlock (later replaced by Syd Vicious), singer John Lydon (Johnny Rotten), drummer Paul Cook, and guitarist Steve Jones, “God Save the Queen” takes its title directly from the British national anthem.

The band’s second single after “Anarchy in the UK”, “God Save the Queen” hit the airwaves just in time for Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee. That appeared intentional to the general public, as the lyrics lay bare a simmering resentment toward the British monarchy: God save the Queen / The fascist regime / It made your a moron / Potential H-bomb.

The Sex Pistols Climbed the Charts Anyway

Cook swore the song wasn’t meant to incite national rage. “We weren’t aware of [the Queen’s Silver Jubilee] at the time,” he said. “It wasn’t a contrived effort to go out and shock everyone.”

Contrived or not, that was the effect. The BBC banned “God Save the Queen”, along with all radio stations regulated by the UK’s Independent Broadcasting Authority. Other major retailers also refused to sell the record. Additionally, members of the Sex Pistols were subject to physical attacks with razors and iron bars.

Nevertheless, “God Save the Queen” reached the top of the NME charts and peaked at number two on the official singles chart behind Rod Stewart’s “I Don’t Want to Talk About It”. In fact, various reports indicate that it was indeed the top-selling single of the week, with various forces conspiring to keep it from number one.

The Re-Releases

The Sex Pistols’ “God Save the Queen” has since been released in 2002 and 2012, to coincide with the queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilees.

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However, former lead singer John Lydon condemned the move, saying that it “totally undermines what The Sex Pistols stood for.”

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