4 Country Duets Most People Already Forgot About (but You Definitely Should Remember)

The only thing better than a great singer is when two singers combine their talents, especially in country music. These are four of the best country duets ever released, even though most people have already forgotten about them.

“Somethin’ Bad” by Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood

“Somethin’ Bad” is on Miranda Lambert’s Platinum album, out in 2014. Lambert is joined on the song by Carrie Underwood. Written by Chris DeStefano, Brett James, and Priscilla Renea, Lambert knew right away that she wanted to make it a duet and wanted Underwood to sing on it with her.

“It took me forever to write the email, to ask her,” Lambert tells People. She adds that it felt like she “was writing to someone I had a crush on, and you don’t want to mess it up.”

“It took a week for her to get back to me,” Lambert remarks. “I was telling [then-husband] Blake [Shelton], ”She hates me. She hates the song. She’s never going to talk to me again. She’s probably going to change her email address.’”

Fortunately, that wasn’t the case. Underwood loved the song, even shooting a crime-filled video as well.

“Somethin’ Bad” says, “Stand on the bar, stomp your feet, start clappin’ / I got a real good feelin’ somethin’ bad about to happen / The drinks keep comin’, throw my head back laughin’ / Wake up in the mornin’, don’t know what happened / Whoa, somethin’ bad / Whoa, somethin’ bad.”

“Coming Home” by Keith Urban and Julia Michaels

Keith Urban hasn’t done a lot of duets throughout his career, which is what makes “Coming Home” so special. Released in 2018 on Urban’s Graffiti U album, Urban sings the song with Julia Michaels. The two also wrote the song, along with Nicolle Galyon and J.R. Rotem. Merle Haggard also receives a writing credit, since the song samples “Mama Tried”.

“Coming Home” says, “The place that I know, where they all know me / I gotta get back now to the ones who love me / Wrap myself around you, never let you go / There’s nothin’ in the world that feels like / Coming home.”

“I’d Really Love To See You Tonight” by Reba McEntire and Jacky Ward

“I’d Really Love To See You Tonight” is Reba McEntire’s fifth single, and her first Top 20 hit. McEntire sings the song with Jacky Ward.

Written by Parker McGee, the song was first a hit single for England Dan & John Ford Coley in 1976. McEntire’s version came out two years later. Although not on one of her albums, McEntire followed “I’d Really Love To See You Tonight” with “Three Sheets In The Wind”, also with Ward.

“I’d Really Love To See You Tonight” says, “I’m not talkin’ ’bout moving in / And I don’t wanna change your life / But, there’s a warm wind blowing, the stars are out / And I’d really love to see you tonight.”



“My Eyes” by Blake Shelton and Gwen Sebastian

Long before Blake Shelton was releasing songs with his wife, Gwen Stefani, he released a song with another Gwen, Gwen Sebastian. Sebastian joins Shelton on “My Eyes”, out in 2014. The song, written by Andrew Dorff, Tommy Lee James, and Josh Osborne, is on Shelton’s Based On A True Story… record.

“My Eyes” says, “There’s a million stars dancin’ in the sky / A picture-perfect, moon so bright / But I don’t care, I’m lookin’ at you / From where I stand, you can’t beat the view / Come a little closer, come a little closer / Come a little closer, girl, the way you look tonight / My eyes are the only thing I don’t wanna take off of you.”



