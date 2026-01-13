Having a love for music, Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin sought to turn that love into a career when he attended the BRIT School. While at the institution, he met Geordie Greep, Morgan Simpson, and Cameron Picton. Eventually, the four formed Black Midi. Since 2019, the group has released three studio albums, with their last, Hellfire, hitting shelves in 2022. Sadly, Black Midi recently announced that Kwasniewski-Kelvin passed away after battling ongoing struggles with his mental health.

Videos by American Songwriter

At just 26 years old, Kwasniewski-Kelvin had his entire career ahead of him. And with the musician already showing his talents on the guitar, many believed his stardom would only expand. And expand it did as Black Midi’s success allowed them to embark on a worldwide tour. But on Monday, the band’s label Rough Trade Records shared the heartbreaking news that Kwasniewski-Kelvin passed away.

“It is with deep sadness that we as a family regret to inform you that Matthew Kwasniewski-Kelvin has died after a long battle with his mental health. A talented musician and a kind, loving young man finally succumbed; despite all efforts. Matt was 26 years old. He will always be loved.”

[RELATED: Grammy-Nominated Gospel Artist Richard Smallwood Passes Away at 77]

Black Midi Urges Fans To Reach Out After The Death Of Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin

Fans sent their love and support to Black Midi and Kwasniewski-Kelvin’s family, writing, “I’m so very sad and sorry to hear this tragic news. Rest in peace Matt you beautiful genius.” Another person explained how the musician inspired him to explore music. “He directly inspired me to play guitar, I reached out to him during the old black midi days to talk and he liked my old videos, RIP to a unique, genuine and fierce guitar player.”

While mourning the loss of the musician, Black Midi used the death of Kwasniewski-Kelvin as a call to action. Although the guitarist lost his mental health battle, the group urged fans to reach out to their loved ones. “Please take a moment to check in with your loved ones so we can stop this happening to our young men.”

Keeping with the wishes of the Black Midi and the musician’s family, if you or someone you know needs mental health help, text “HOME” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or visit their website.

(Universal TrendTeller, 2026)