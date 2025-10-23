4 Country Songs From 1971 That I Still Obsessively Listen To

1971 was a great year for country music. Later in the decade, we saw the rise of the Outlaw Country movement with albums like Honky Tonk Heroes and Red Headed Stranger. Additionally, some of the artists we hail as legends today started seeing consistent success and began rising to the level of stardom they currently enjoy. Sometimes, those moments overshadow the first half of the decade.

I was honestly surprised to learn that some of my favorite country songs were released in 1971. These are songs that I have been going back to for years. They just don’t get old. Honestly, I don’t think I’m physically able to create a throwback country playlist without adding these songs.

“Paradise” by John Prine

Whether you call it country, folk, or Americana, John Prine’s 1971 self-titled debut album is a masterpiece. I’m not alone in believing that Prine was one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century, and this album contains some of his finest work. “Paradise” is one of my favorites from the record and has been in heavy rotation over here for years. He packed nostalgia, biographical storytelling, and social commentary into one cleverly written song.

“L.A. Freeway” by Guy Clark

1971 was a golden year for country-adjacent songwriters. In November, Guy Clark released his debut album, Old No. 1, and it is fantastic from beginning to end. In my opinion, “L.A. Freeway” is the highlight of the album. It’s a song about making major changes–leaving things behind and heading into uncertainty. For that reason, it’s incredibly relatable. At the same time, it’s a personal story. Clark wrote it about moving from California to Nashville. He even name-drops his wife, Susanna Clark.

“Me and Paul” by Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson’s 1971 album Yesterday’s Wine might be one of the most underrated country records of the decade. “Me and Paul” is a highlight of the record. It’s not a super complicated song about deep things. Instead, it’s just Nelson singing about traveling with his longtime friend and drummer, Paul English. It’s basically a few minutes of a legend sharing stories from the road. Also, After taking several readings / I’m surprised to find my mind’s still fairly sound is one of my favorite lyrics in Nelson’s discography.

“Sunday Morning Comin’ Down” by Waylon Jennings

Several versions of this Kris Kristofferson-penned classic were released throughout the 1970s. However, I have a soft spot for the version recorded by Outlaw Country pioneer Waylon Jennings, for his 1971 album The Taker/Tulsa. There’s something about his voice that takes this song to the next level for me.

