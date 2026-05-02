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3 George Jones Songs That Redefined Heartbreak in the 20th Century
If you’ve ever heard “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” you know that if there’s one thing George Jones does well, it’s write a song about heartbreak. Throughout his career, Jones has had several notable hits in this category, but here are a few that will probably hurt a little extra.
Videos by American Songwriter
“If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me (Her Memory Will)”
This one is pretty devastating. In “If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me”, George Jones sings about a relationship loss that hurts so bad, he has to turn to alcohol.
… If drinking don’t kill me
Her memory will
I can’t hold out much longer
The way that I feel
With the blood from my body
I could start my own still
But if drinking don’t kill me
Her memory will.
Although using a drink to get over somebody is definitely a common theme in country music, there’s something about the way Jones sings this one that really pulls at the heartstrings.
“A Good Year For The Roses”
This one looks at heartbreak from a new angle, told from the perspective of a man struggling to cope with his wife’s leaving. He admits that, on the plus side, it’s been a good year for the roses, which haven’t been picked by him in a while.
But what a good year for the roses
Many blooms still linger there
The lawn could stand another mowing
It’s funny, I don’t even care
When you turned and walked away
And as the door behind you closes
The only thing I know to say
It’s been a good year for the roses.
“The Grand Tour”
George Jones actually wrote this one while his marriage to Tammy Wynette was failing. This one was produced by Billy Sherrill, who also produced “He Stopped Loving Her Today”. Jones invites his audience within the first few lines to take “The Grand Tour” of a house he used to live in with his love. He goes on throughout the song to describe various objects in the home and how they connect to his past.
Step right up, come on in
If you’d like to take the grand tour
Of a lonely house that once was home sweet home
I have nothing here to sell you
Just some things that I will tell you
Some things I know will chill you to the bone.
With this song, gut-wrenching is an understatement.
Photo by: Brian Rasic/Getty Images
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