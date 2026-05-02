3 George Jones Songs That Redefined Heartbreak in the 20th Century

If you’ve ever heard “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” you know that if there’s one thing George Jones does well, it’s write a song about heartbreak. Throughout his career, Jones has had several notable hits in this category, but here are a few that will probably hurt a little extra.

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“If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me (Her Memory Will)”

This one is pretty devastating. In “If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me”, George Jones sings about a relationship loss that hurts so bad, he has to turn to alcohol.

… If drinking don’t kill me

Her memory will

I can’t hold out much longer

The way that I feel

With the blood from my body

I could start my own still

But if drinking don’t kill me

Her memory will.

Although using a drink to get over somebody is definitely a common theme in country music, there’s something about the way Jones sings this one that really pulls at the heartstrings.

“A Good Year For The Roses”

This one looks at heartbreak from a new angle, told from the perspective of a man struggling to cope with his wife’s leaving. He admits that, on the plus side, it’s been a good year for the roses, which haven’t been picked by him in a while.

But what a good year for the roses

Many blooms still linger there

The lawn could stand another mowing

It’s funny, I don’t even care

When you turned and walked away

And as the door behind you closes

The only thing I know to say

It’s been a good year for the roses.

“The Grand Tour”

George Jones actually wrote this one while his marriage to Tammy Wynette was failing. This one was produced by Billy Sherrill, who also produced “He Stopped Loving Her Today”. Jones invites his audience within the first few lines to take “The Grand Tour” of a house he used to live in with his love. He goes on throughout the song to describe various objects in the home and how they connect to his past.

Step right up, come on in

If you’d like to take the grand tour

Of a lonely house that once was home sweet home

I have nothing here to sell you

Just some things that I will tell you

Some things I know will chill you to the bone.

With this song, gut-wrenching is an understatement.

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