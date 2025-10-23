Taylor Swift, KISS’ Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, LL Cool J, David Byrne, and More Among Nominees for the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame

David Byrne, Taylor Swift, Kenny Loggins, LL Cool J, P!nk, Sarah McLachlan, and Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss are among the nominees for the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame. The 2026 Performer nominees also include The Go-Go’s Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine, and Jane Wiedlin, Richard Carpenter of the Carpenters, Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of the Guess Who, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America, Boz Scaggs, and Harry Wayne Casey, KC of KC and the Sunshine Band.



Nominees will be chosen for induction and celebrated during the 2026 Induction & Awards Gala in New York City.



A songwriter with a “catalog of notable songs” qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song. Eligible voting members have until midnight Eastern on Dec. 4 to turn in ballots with their choices of up to three nominees from the songwriter category and up to three from the performing-songwriter category.

2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees (first row, left to right): Walter Afanasieff, Pete Bellotte, Andreas Carlsson, Steve Kipner, Jeffrey Le Vasseur p/k/a Jeffrey Steele, Patrick Leonard, Terry Britten and Graham Lyle; (second row): Bob McDill, Kenny Nolan, Martin Page, Vini Poncia, Tom Snow, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Larry Weiss; (third row): Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America, David Byrne, Richard Carpenter, Harry Wayne Casey, Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of The Guess Who, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS; (fourth row): Kenny Loggins, Sarah McLachlan, Alecia B. Moore p/k/a P!nk, Boz Scaggs, James Todd Smith p/k/a LL Cool J, Taylor Swift, Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine and Jane M. Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s (Photo: Courtesy of the Songwriters Hall of Fame)

Nominees in the Songwriter Non-Performer category include Swedish producer Andreas Carlsson (Katy Perry’s “Waking Up In Vegas,” Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way”); disco icon Pete Bellotte, known for his work with Donna Summer; longtime Madonna collaborator Patrick Leonard, who co-wrote “Like a Prayer,” “Live to Tell,” “Frozen,” and mroe, and also worked with Leonard Cohen and Pink Floyd; Steve Kipner, who co-wrote Olivia Newton-John’s 1918 hit “Physical,” Natasha Bedingfield’s “These Words,” and Christina Aguilera’s “Genie in a Bottle”; Martin Page (Starship’s’ “We Built This City,” Heart’s “These Dreams”); and Graham Lyle and Terry Bitten, co-writers of Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”



Additional nominees in the Non-Performer category include: Vini Poncia (Kiss’ “I Was Made For Lovin You,” Leo Sayer’s “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing”); Tom Snow (Deniece Williams’ “Let’s Hear it for the Boy,” “Don’t Know Much” by Aaron Neville and Linda Rondstadt); Christopher “Tricky” Stewart (“Umbrella” by Rihanna, and Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies”); Larry Weiss (Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy,” and “Bend Me Shape Me” by the American Breed); Walter Afanasieff, who co-wrote Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and “Hero”; Jeffrey LeVasseur/Jeffrey Steele (“What Hurts The Most,” “The Cowboy In Me”); and Bob McDill, the writer behind Dan Seals’ 1986 No. 1 country hit “Everything That Glitters Is Not Gold” and Alan Jackson’s “Gone Country.”

