4 Country Songs From 1992 That Most People Forgot About

The year 1992 happened 33 years ago, with countless country songs and albums released since then. While new music is great, it also means that some songs in country music are easy to forget, in spite of them being really, really good.

These four country songs from 1992 are among the best, even though most people have already forgotten about them.

“Love’s Got A Hold On You” by Alan Jackson

In between Alan Jackson’s “Midnight In Montgomery” and “She’s Got The Rhythm (And I Got The Blues)” is “Love’s Got A Hold On You”. On Jackson’s sophomore Don’t Rock The Jukebox record, the song is written by Carson Chamberlain and Keith Stegall.

“Love’s Got A Hold On You” is a humorous song that begins with, “I called my doctor on the telephone / ‘Help me doctor, there’s something wrong / I can’t shake it, it’s gone too far’ / He said, ‘Tell me what your symptoms are’ / I said ‘My hands are sweaty and my knees are weak

I can’t eat and I can’t sleep / It’s turning me every way but loose’ / He said, ‘It sounds like love’s got a hold on you // No doubt, love’s got a hold on you’”.

The song did become a No. 1 hit for Jackson. Although sadly, it’s not as remembered as some of his bigger hits. Don’t Rock The Jukebox did earn Jackson his first Grammy nomination, though.

“I’ll Think Of Something” by Mark Chesnutt

Bill Rice and Jerry Foster wrote “I’ll Think of Something”. Mark Chesnutt includes the song on his third studio album, Longnecks & Short Stories. The song, which became a No. 1 hit for Chestnutt, was also recorded by Hank Williams Jr. and Loretta Lynn.

“I’ll Think Of Something” says, “If I can’t say a word to her / I’ll blame it on this lump that’s in my throat / And standing there what will I do / To hide my love enough that it won’t show? / Oh, I don’t know / But I’ll think of something.” The song became Chesnutt’s second No. 1 single, although it isn’t as well-known as some of his other hits, like “Brother Jukebox” and “It Sure Is Monday”.

“Jealous Bone” by Patty Loveless

“Jealous Bone” became a Top 20 hit for Patty Loveless. The first single from her Up Against My Heart record, the song is written by Steve Bogard and Rick Giles. The song says, “Ever since you walked into my life / Can’t bear to see you out of my sight / Got a jealous bone / Got a jealous bone / And I know I’m gonna run you off / If I don’t learn to let you go / But, oh, you make me lose control / I was born with a jealous bone.”

It’s surprising that “Jealous Bone” didn’t get higher on the charts for Loveless, since it sounds like a classic Loveless tune. One year later, Loveless returned to the top of the charts with “Blame It On Your Heart”.

“There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong With The Radio” by Aaron Tippin

“There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong With The Radio” is the debut single from Aaron Tippin’s sophomore Read Between The Lines album. Written by Tippin and Buddy Brock, “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong With The Radio” became Tippin’s first No. 1 hit.

The song is an ode to a trustworthy car. The song says, “I’ve got sixteen speakers crossing my back dash / A little bobbing dog watching everybody pass / Dual antennas whipping in the wind / Lord, there ain’t a country station that I can’t tune in / She ain’t a Cadillac and she ain’t a Rolls / But there ain’t nothin’ wrong with the radio.”

Tippin went on to have several more hits throughout his career. But after “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong With The Radio”, it took him three years to return to the No. 1 spot. In 1995, Tippin had a chart-topping single with “That’s As Close As I’ll Get To Loving You”.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images