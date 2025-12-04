3 One-Hit Wonders With Truly Uplifting Music Videos

Sometimes you just need a helping hand, as you can’t push on all by yourself. Sometimes you need to look outward for inspiration, for something that will just get you going. That’s often where music comes in. It’s also where, for a more recent generation, music videos come in.

That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to explore three very uplifting music videos. Not only that, but they are vids from three great one-hit wonders from over the years. Curious? Let’s dive in! Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders with truly uplifting music videos.

“We Are The World” by USA For Africa from ‘We Are The World’ (1985)

You don’t get much more uplifting than a song with the world’s biggest pop stars all working together to raise money for those in need thousands of miles away. And that’s just what this video offers. Featuring Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Bob Dylan, Ray Charles, and many more big names, “We Are The World” is just the kind of song and video that will make you believe in the good.

“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin from ‘Simple Pleasures’ (1988)

Sometimes you just need something simple to put a smile on your face, and that’s just what singer Bobby McFerrin masters. His song tells you to relax, and McFerrin’s calm, lovely eyes actually get you to do so. He’s charming and he’s warm, like a good friend or relative. If work or friends are getting you down, put this video on and let the sunshine of the track hit you.

“MMMBop” by Hanson from ‘Middle Of Nowhere’ (1997)

This song is like a piece of candy. In the late 90s, no one knew what to make of the brotherly trio Hanson—were they the new “it” boy band? It was unclear. But what was clear was that their bright, shiny single “MMMBop” was a phenomenon on radio stations all over the world. But even more than that, the video was featured constantly on TV, and every time it came on, the sticky lyrics and blue skies behind the singers made people feel better about the state of the world.

