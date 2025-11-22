4 Country Songs From the 1970s That Will Take You Straight Back to Your Childhood in the South

If you grew up in the American South around the 70s, chances are you got to hear some of the greatest country songs of all time right as they were released. If you want to take a walk back in time to the era of outlaw country, crossover hits, and southern anthems, keep reading. You might just recognize these four songs.

“You Ask Me To” by Waylon Jennings and Billy Joe Shaver

This is one of the most popular tracks from Waylon Jennings’ beloved 1973 outlaw country album, Honky Tonk Heroes. “You Ask Me To” was a pretty hefty hit back in the day, too. This collaborative work between Jennings and Billy Joe Shaver made it to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It did just as well in Canada, too. It’s been performed by everyone from Willie Nelson to Elvis Presley, and I can see why. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

“Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain” by Willie Nelson

Red Headed Stranger was the album that put Willie Nelson on the map in 1975. Few ballads will send you back in time quite like “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain”. Nelson had already made a name for himself as a songwriter before this song and album dropped. However, he finally got the recognition he deserved with this record and revived a career that has since spanned decades. The album version of this classic song is about a preacher on the run from the police after murdering his wife.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver

This classic from John Denver will always be his signature song. And what a gorgeous ode to the natural beauty of the southern United States it is. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” was a crossover country-folk hit when it was first released in 1971, and it remains a favorite among most Americans, including those who might not favor country music. The whole of Poems, Prayers & Promises is essential listening, but nothing will have you belting out the lyrics quite like “Take Me Home, Country Roads”.

“Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett

How about one of the most beloved songs of the 70s that has it all, from country-rock stylings to tropical folk elements? You just can’t beat Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville” from 1977. This song tore through so many different charts, from the Hot Country Songs chart (No. 13) to the Adult Contemporary chart (No. 1) to the Hot 100 (No. 8). And what’s not to love about it? I really miss musicians like Buffett who made a career out of producing happy, relaxed, almost silly songs. “Margaritaville” puts a smile on my face every time.

