4 Country Songs That Became Hits Years After They Were Released (Thanks To Covers)

Writing a song is such an interesting thing. While you know the words, the emotions, and the feelings that went into the work, you might not always be the best person to sing it. Sometimes another person’s voice can bring life and energy to a track as you’d never imagined. That’s just what we wanted to highlight here. We wanted to dive into three songs that were great in the moment, but that were also made that much better when someone else covered them. Indeed, these are four country songs that became hits years after they were released (thanks to covers).

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“I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston from ‘The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album’ (1992)

Originally written by Dolly Parton about her former collaborator Porter Wagoner, this 1974 song was covered nearly two decades later in 1992 by one of the greatest singers of all time. While Parton’s version was a country hit, Whitney Houston’s was a global sensation. Houston’s rich, full voice turned the song into something audiences could never have imagined before. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is now an all-timer.

“Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker from ‘True Believers’ (2013)

When Old Crow Medicine Show was putting together this 2004 song, they credited Bob Dylan with sparking the inspiration. He wrote the chorus, and they wrote the verses decades later. Today, Old Crow’s recording boasts 90 million views on YouTube alone. But that’s not the half of it. Former Hootie And The Blowfish frontman-turned-country star, Darius Rucker, released a version of the work, which he released in 2013. It boasts half a billion views on YouTube. It also hit No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. Not bad for a cover!

“Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton from ‘Traveller’ (2015)

This track was originally released by David Allan Coe in 1981 on his album of the same name. But in 2015, more than three decades later, country star Chris Stapleton released his version and, well, the song is now his. Stapleton’s rendition hit No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it by far the most successful version. But even more than that, the offering has just become synonymous with Stapleton and his scratchy, sublime voice.

“Fast Car” by Luke Combs from ‘Gettin’ Old’ (2023)

When Tracy Chapman released her song “Fast Car” on her self-titled LP in 1988, fans loved it. The song hit No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Chapman a Grammy Award. Since then, though, country star Luke Combs breathed new life into the work. While Combs’ version didn’t technically help the track rise to a newer height on the Hot 100 when he covered it in 2023, he did bring Chapman legions of more fans, a swath of digital downloads, and a lot of renewed (and deserved) attention. It was a beautiful thing to see!

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