4 Country Songs That Say the Things Dads Can’t Put Into Words

This Father’s Day, dads across the country will be getting cards, gifts, and other acknowledgment from their kids of all ages. They’ll show their appreciation, without a doubt. However, many will find that they don’t have the words to say what raising their kids means to them. Luckily, there are a handful of country songs that can assist any dad who finds himself at a loss for words.

Even dads who don’t like country music will have to agree that these songs hit close to home. They cover a wide range of emotions felt by fathers who are doing their best to raise good kids. More importantly, they put those feelings into words that might be hard to find for some dads out there.

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[RELATED: 4 Country Songs Guaranteed to Make Your Dad Cry This Father’s Day]

“Love Without End, Amen” – George Strait

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This, more than any other country song, captures how dads feel about their kids. It’s the kind of unconditional love that most have never felt before. As a result, it can be hard to put into words. Songwriter Aaron Barker boiled that complex feeling down into a few lines in this George Strait classic.

Daddies don’t just love their children every now and then / It’s a love without end, amen. That about sums it up.

“Just Fishin’” – Trace Adkins

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When you’re young, you don’t understand that the activity isn’t always the point of an outing. Most of the time, bonding and building memories are the goals for dads. Hunting, fishing, working on cars, painting, or whatever else are just conduits. This track perfectly illustrates that with the story of a father-daughter fishing trip.

“Tough Little Boys” – Gary Allen

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Gary Allen took this look into the vulnerability that comes with being a dad to the top of the Hot Country Songs chart in 2003. It’s another one of those songs that captures a universal truth. No matter how tough a man is, having kids is terrifying, especially the first one.

“Welcome to Earth (Pollywog)” – Sturgill Simpson

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This song, from the perspective of a new dad, is an example of why Sturgill Simpson is named among the greatest country songwriters of the 21st century. The lyrics are a one-sided conversation between a man and his firstborn son, who he is holding for the first time. While it would be nearly impossible to capture the flood of emotions that comes with that moment, Simpson comes close.

Featured Image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Strait To The Heart