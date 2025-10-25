4 Country Stars Who Made It to the Grand Ole Opry Before They Turned 30

Some country artists wait decades to become members of the Grand Ole Opry. But for some, it happens fairly early in their career. We found four country stars who all became members of the Grand Ole Opry before they turned 30 years old.

Luke Combs

Luke Combs was 29 years old when he was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Combs had only performed a total of 16 times when he was invited to join by John Conlee, Chris Janson, and Craig Morgan. He was inducted on July 16th, 2019, by Joe Diffie and Vince Gill.

“Here I am on stage with people I grew up listening to and people who have shaped me as an artist,” Combs said during his Opry induction. “I just want to say thank you to you guys. Thank you to the Grand Ole Opry, and thank you to the fans. Without you all, there is no country music, there is no Grand Ole Opry.”

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton was just 23 years old when she became a member of the Grand Ole Opry on January 4, 1969. At the time, Parton had only released two albums, both her debut, Hello, I’m Dolly, and its follow-up, Just Because I’m A Woman.

For Parton, it was a dream she had held since she was a little girl, growing up in the mountains of East Tennessee.

“It was always my dream to be on the Opry,” Parton says. “I actually got to sing on the Grand Ole Opry when I was about 10 years old. I became a member in the late 60s. They call it the ‘Mother Church,’ because the old Ryman was a church, but it’s sacred to me, wherever it goes — the church of my heart. For me, the Opry is like the song ‘New York, New York’ — if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere.”

Kelsea Ballerini

When Kelsea Ballerini was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, she was 25 years old. Ballerini was inducted on April 6, 2019, by Carrie Underwood, after she was invited to join by Little Big Town.

“It’s so nice and comforting to know that no matter where life takes me and no matter if the radio stops playing me tomorrow — whatever happens, that I can always come here and I can always play country music,” Ballerini said (via People).

Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley was 28 years old when he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Paisley was inducted on February 17, 2001. At the time, the Opry clearly saw something in Paisley. In 2001, he had only released one album, his Who Needs Pictures record, when he was inducted.

Steve Wariner officially inducted Paisley, reading a heartfelt letter from George Jones as part of the induction ceremony.

“I don’t feel worthy, but I hope to earn it,” Paisley said during his induction (via Taste of Country). “I’ll spend my career making this place proud they did this.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage