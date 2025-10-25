3 Family-Friendly One-Hit Wonders From the 2000s We Love

When you live in a household of multiple people or family members, sometimes you need to create a playlist of songs that work for everyone. If the whole home is going to be let in on the tunes, then they had better be family-friendly! Them’s the rules! But what are the best family-friendly songs? That’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to jump back into the 2000s and dive into three terrific family-friendly one-hit wonders from that first decade of the new millennium. Why? Because they’re fantastic! Indeed, these are three family-friendly one-hit wonders from the 2000s.

“Bad Day” by Daniel Powter from ‘Daniel Powter’ (2005)

Everyone walking the planet today knows what it’s like to have a bad day. So, first and foremost, this song is relatable to everyone. But it can also be used to teach young people about what a bad day is. They might not know how to talk about their feelings early on, so playing a song that is honest and open about feelings, about a bad day, can be helpful. Not only is this track good for everyone, but it can also be a teaching tool!

“1234” by Feist from ‘The Reminder’ (2007)

Speaking of teaching tools, this supremely catchy song from Feist can be used both for entertainment and to teach a bit about counting. No wonder the song was used on Sesame Street to do just that, with the Canadian-born singer bopping about numbers with puppets of all kinds dancing about her. That’s the definition of family-friendly! This one-hit wonder was really a treat back in the early aughts.

“Heaven” by Los Lonely Boys from ‘Los Lonely Boys’ (2003)

This all-ages rock song from Los Lonely Boys is a treat. It’s perfectly produced and showcases terrific musicianship. Not only that, but the song comes from a family band. How’s that for family-friendly? Indeed, this Texas-born rock song is all about that terrific place we hear about from youth: Heaven. So groove along with Los Lonely Boys as you dream of paradise.

