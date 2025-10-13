4 Forgotten No. 1 Country Songs From the 1980s You Need To Hear

Country music from the 1980s often gets overshadowed by the decades surrounding it. The 1970s were huge for the likes of Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings, and Willie Nelson. It was the decade of Outlaw Country and singer/songwriters. Then, the 1990s brought a new wave of traditional country with the likes of Alan Jackson, Randy Travis, and Clint Black. However, the 1980s produced great country songs from the likes of Dwight Yoakam, Rosanne Cash, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and some of the biggest stars of the next decade.

While a handful of major hits from the 1980s remain popular with fans of country music, countless hidden gems are waiting to be rediscovered. All of the songs listed below hit No. 1 in the ’80s, but have been largely forgotten by the music-loving public.

1. “Beneath Still Waters” by Emmylou Harris (1980)

Emmylou Harris established herself as a hitmaker in the 1970s. She saw consistent chart success with songs like “Save the Last Dance for Me,” “Two More Bottles of Wine,” “Making Believe,” and her rendition of the Buck Owens classic “Together Again.” Then, she kicked off the 1980s with “Beneath Still Waters,” which topped the Hot Country Songs Chart for a single week.

Penned by Dallas Frazier, “Beneath Still Waters” was recorded by several artists, including George Jones, before Harris recorded it for her album Blue Kentucky Girl. Harris may have recorded the best version of this classic heartbreak tune. She injects so much pain and longing into her voice that it is easy for the listener to believe every word.

2. “Wild and Blue” by John Anderson (1982)

John Anderson had consistent success on the Hot Country Songs chart throughout the 1980s. Unfortunately, like the artist, many of his songs are largely overlooked by modern audiences. Songs like “Swingin’,” “Would You Catch a Falling Star,” and “She Just Started Liking Cheatin’ Songs” are pure forgotten gold. So is his first No. 1 single, “Wild and Blue.”

While many country artists in the 1980s were leaning into slick production and Urban Cowboy aesthetics, Anderson was keeping things simple. Plenty of Cajun-flavored fiddle, steel guitar, and his signature twang make this a timeless hit. However, it is the blood harmony in the backing vocals provided by Anderson’s sister that really takes this song to the next level.

3. “I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me” by Rosanne Cash (1985)

Rosanne Cash, the daughter of a country music legend, may be one of the most underrated artists of the 1980s. She is largely overlooked by modern genre fans, and that is a real shame. Cash sent several songs to the upper region of the country charts throughout the decade. Songs like “Seven Year Ache,” “I Wonder,” “My Baby Thinks He’s a Train,” and others were hits for her.

“I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me” epitomizes the 1980s sound, with its slick-pop leaning production. However, Cash co-wrote the song with Rodney Crowell, and Vince Gill provided backing vocals. So, despite the production, the country DNA of the song is clear.

4. “I Sang Dixie” by Dwight Yoakam (1988)

Dwight Yoakam revived the classic Bakersfield Sound with several hit country singles in the late 1980s. Songs like “Guitars, Cadillacs,” “It Won’t Hurt,” and “Streets of Bakersfield,” a duet with Buck Owens, set him up as a hit-making honky tonker. Then, in 1988, he released “I Sang Dixie” as the second single from his album Buenas Noches from a Lonely Room and broke hearts across the nation.

“I Sang Dixie” is one of the saddest country songs ever written. In this heartbreaking ballad, Yoakam sings about comforting a man in his final moments as other people walk by, oblivious to his fate. Tear-jerkers like this are timeless.

