3 Forgotten and Lost Songs from 1978 I Bet You Don’t Remember 

Want to take a walk down memory lane and revisit a few classics from the late 1970s? A ton of great tunes in pop, rock, and country came out toward the end of the decade, but the following somewhat forgotten songs from 1978 definitely deserve more attention in the 2020s. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Will Still Love You” by Stonebolt

This Canadian rock band found some substantial success in 1978 with the release of the song “I Will Still Love You”. The tune hit No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 20 on the Easy Listening chart that year. It did even better on the Canadian charts. The song would be Stonebolt’s most successful single, and they inevitably broke up in 1983 after success continued to elude them. Thankfully, though, this underrated group has since gotten back together and performs semi-regularly.

“Oh! Darling” by Robin Gibb and The Bee Gees

I doubt anyone who was alive in the 1960s or 1970s could ever forget The Beatles’ classic, “Oh! Darling”, from Abbey Road. Though, some might have forgotten about Robin Gibb and The Bee Gees’ version of the classic tune from 1978. This famous cover was quite a hit that year, peaking at No. 15 on the Hot 100 chart and doing similarly well in Canada and New Zealand.

The song was included on a collection of Beatles covers, titled Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band after the famed Beatles album. That compilation album featured contributions from the likes of Peter Frampton, Steve Martin, Alice Cooper, Aerosmith, and others. The whole album is pretty incredible and worth a thorough listen.

“I Can’t Stand The Rain” by Eruption

How about another famous cover on our list of forgotten songs from 1978? The original version of “I Can’t Stand The Rain” was a 1973 hit for singer Ann Peebles. Several years later, the band Eruption turned the song into an even bigger hit with a disco-funk edge. Eruption’s version of “I Can’t Stand The Rain” came out in January 1978 and hit No. 18 on the Hot 100, and did even better on the international charts. It was a particularly huge hit in Australia and Belgium, where it hit No. 1. You just can’t beat Precious Wilson’s vocals.

Photo by BSR Agency/Gentle Look via Getty Images