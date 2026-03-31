4 Forgotten Pop Bands From the 1970s You Need To Rediscover Today

Far too many amazing pop acts and bands in the 1970s found success, only to be forgotten decades later by modern-day listeners. I think that’s quite unfair, especially when it comes to the following powerhouse outfits below. Let’s revisit some serious pop talent from the 70s, shall we?

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The Dwight Twilley Band

The Dwight Twilley Band was a power pop outfit that lasted from around 1976 through 1978, during which they recorded two excellent albums: Sincerely and Twilley Don’t Mind. Though, they recorded additional material that wouldn’t be released until the 1990s and 2000s. After they came to an end, the titular Dwight Twilley continued to perform as a solo act. If you don’t recognize them, you’ve likely heard their song “I’m On Fire” from 1975 at some point.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate occupied a unique space in the music world. Their music was too pop-leaning for diehard 70s classic rock fans, and they sounded too much like a jam band for the disco fans. They were quite a versatile band that earned some success while they were together, namely through albums like their 1975 self-titled record and Every 1’s A Winner from 1978. Their funky, soulful flavor was well-suited for the pop charts, and I can’t help but feel like they deserve more attention.

Klaatu

How about some good ol’ progressive Canadian psychedelic pop? The outfit Klaatu was founded in 1973 and lasted until 1982. During that time, they releasedquite a few popular prog albums that mixed in elements of rock and pop. They were popular enough to earn the nickname “the Canadian Beatles.” And yet, very few on the US side seem to know who they are. That’s a shame, because records like 3:47 EST and Hope are excellent pieces of work.

Bay City Rollers

This Scottish pop rock band was huge in the 1970s. And, honestly, if you were a fan back in the day or even alive back in the 70s, you definitely remember them. They were one of few groups seen as the answer to the absence of The Beatles on the pop charts. And yet, younger generations likely don’t know who they are at all. This entry on our list of forgotten pop bands from the 1970s hit No. 1 in the UK with Rollin’ (1974) and Once Upon A Star (1975), both of which are essential listening.

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