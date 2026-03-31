For Under $60, You Can Now Get Three LPs Worth of This Late Country Legend’s Greatest Hits

On February 5, 2024, country music lost an icon when Toby Keith passed away. Known for hits like “I Love This Bar,” “Red Solo Cup,” and “I Wanna Talk About Me,” the country singer solidified himself as one of the genre’s most recognizable voices, blending humor, patriotism, and storytelling into a career that spanned decades and resonated with millions of fans. Although it has been over two years since Keith passed away, his legacy continues as his 35 Biggest Hits collection is set to make its vinyl debut.

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For fans of Keith, it can be almost impossible to pick their favorite song. Thankfully, they won’t have to with the new Toby Keith 35 Biggest Hits vinyl collection. Releasing for the first time, the special album will highlight a career that continues today. Although passing away, Keith’s music never left. Still entertaining and inspiring, the newest collection hopes to celebrate a man who showcased his love for country music, America, and the nice cold beer.

With 35 of his hit songs packed into one collection, fans can preorder the vinyl for $59.99. The album won’t be released until May 22. Just in time for summer, Toby Keith: 35 Biggest Hits seems like the best way to spend backyard barbecues and days on the beach.

[RELATED: Toby Keith Only Released a Few Love Songs, but These 3 Are Particularly Romantic]

Toby Keith’s Vinyl Collection Tracklist

As for the tracklist for Keith’s newest collection, it includes:

“Should’ve Been A Cowboy” ” He Ain’t Worth Missing” “A Little Less Talk And A Lot More Action” “Wish I Didn’t Know Now” ” Who’s That Man” “Upstairs Downtown” “You Ain’t Much Fun” “Big Ol’ Truck” “Does That Blue Moon Ever Shine On You” “A Woman’s Touch” “Me Too” “We Were In Love” “I’m So Happy I Can’t Stop Crying” “Dream Walkin’” “Getcha Some” “How Do You Like Me Now?!” “Country Comes To Town” “You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like This” “I’m Just Talkin’ About Tonight” “I Wanna Talk About Me” “My List” “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American)” “Who’s Your Daddy?” “Beer For My Horses” “I Love This Bar” “American Soldier” “Whiskey Girl” “Stays In Mexico” “Mockingbird” “Honkytonk” “As Good As I Once Was” “Big Blue Note” “Get Drunk And Be Somebody” “A Little Too Late” “She’s A Hottie”

While not able to fit every hit song on the vinyl, the collection still captures the heart of Keith’s career, bringing together fan favorites and chart-topping anthems that defined country music’s impact on America.



Altogether, Toby Keith: 35 Biggest Hits stands as more than just a collection -it’s a tribute to Keith. From rowdy sing-alongs to heartfelt ballads, the vinyl offers fans a chance to relive the moments that made him “The Big Dog Daddy.”

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)