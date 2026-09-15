4 Forgotten Songs From the 1980s That Older Generations Will Remember

There’s nothing that hits quite like 80s music, unless you were lucky enough to grow up during the 1980s. Then, I think you’ve got me beat. Here are a few forgotten hits from the decade that you definitely have a better chance of knowing if you were around for their release.

“Space Age Love Song” by Flock Of Seagulls

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If you love 80s music, you’ve probably heard “I Ran (So Far Away)” by Flock Of Seagulls. This one is slightly more niche. Mike Score of Flock Of Seagulls told Songfacts that he thinks “Space Age Love Song” is actually better than the band’s biggest hit sometimes.

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“‘Space Age’ was just about intimacy, if you’d like,” he shared with the outlet. “When you meet somebody there is an instant eye contact if the chemistry is right. If everything is right, you catch their eye… that whole ‘across the crowded room/caught your eye’ thing…”

“Talk Talk” by Talk Talk

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You might find it funny that Talk Talk released a song that reiterates their band name. However, when “Talk Talk” was written, it was actually first released by a band called The Reaction. The original version of the song was called “Talk Talk Talk Talk”, and sang about politicians who “keep talking in rhymes.” “Talk Talk” is a little less politically focused. It’s more about a dating relationship where one person is suspected of cheating on the other.

“Go Insane” by Lindsey Buckingham

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If you’re a Fleetwood Mac stan, you’re no stranger to the fact that Buckingham and Stevie Nicks have probably written enough material about their relationship to constitute a second Buckingham Nicks album. Well, you can add “Go Insane”, which was written about the aftermath of their breakup, to the pile. This song appears on Buckingham’s album of the same name and was released as the project’s lead single.

“Burning Up” by Madonna

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Before she was making waves with “Like A Virgin”, Madonna was releasing songs for her debut album, and this was one of them. “Burning Up” was written by Madonna herself, who also solo wrote hits of hers like “Lucky Star”. While “Lucky Star” was a bigger hit than “Burning Up”, the latter is unique in that it foreshadows Madonna’s use of her sexuality to make a statement or capture interest.

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