4 Great Hall & Oates Covers by Other Artists

There is no mistaking a Hall & Oates song when it comes on. The duo’s singular style sets them apart from their peers while also being the hallmark of ’80s pop rock. They defined their era, but also continue to inspire artists several generations down the line.

Videos by American Songwriter

Many contemporary musicians have tried a Hall & Oates song on for size. Check out four great renditions, below.

[RELATED: The 20 Best Daryl Hall Quotes]

1. “Maneater” – Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus suited up in her best ’80s rockstar garb for a cover of “Maneater” on The Tonight Show in 2020. Cyrus swapped Hall & Oates’ onslaught of dance rhythms for a slower opening. The updated production added a sense of drama to the oft-heard track. Of course, Cyrus eventually had to pick up the tempo, keeping true to the original. Nevertheless, we appreciate Cyrus’ bold choice to switch up a classic.

2. “I Can’t Go For That/You Make My Dreams” – Glee cast

The Glee cast performed many a cover across the show’s six seasons. The success of those covers depends on who you ask. However, they do have a few undeniable winners, including this mashup cover of “I Can’t Go For That/You Make My Dreams.” It’s a little cheesy and a little theatric, but can we really ask for much more out of a Hall & Oates cover? It’s the ’80s schmaltz that really wins us over here.

3. “Rich Girl” – Lake Street Dive

Lake Street Dive has a knack for remaking classic tracks. Frontwoman Rachael Price has the kind of voice that could sing just about anything and make it sound like heaven. Her meandering vocals are just the ticket for Hall & Oates’ “Rich Girl.” Though nothing will ever surpass the original, this cover gets pretty darn close.

4. “Everytime You Go Away” – Lennon Stella/Kevin Garrett

Nashville star turned pop maven Lennon Stella covered “Everytime You Go Away” with Kevin Garrett for “Spotify Singles.” Though Hall & Oates were the first to record this track, it was made famous by another cover from Paul Young. Young’s rendition is another worthy addition to this list, but for originality’s sake, check out this heart-wrenching version from Stella and Garrett. It’s a certified tearjerker.

Photo by Monday Jr./ Mad Ink PR